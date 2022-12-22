Roberto De Zerbi backing Brighton to bounce back from cup upset against Saints

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roberto De Zerbi is confident Brighton will bounce back from their Carabao Cup disappointment when they face Southampton on Boxing Day.

The Seagulls were dumped out of the cup at League One Charlton, losing 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw.

But they have the chance to get the result out of their system at St Mary’s when the Premier League resumes on Monday.

“We are Brighton, we can lose games. We had 10 or 15 chances but didn’t score so there is the possibility you can lose the game,” said Seagulls boss De Zerbi.

“But the mentality of the group is strong and we know our level, so we will be be ready for the next game against Southampton.”

A farcical shoot-out began with Pascal Gross, Charlton’s Jayden Stockley and Leandro Trossard all hitting the woodwork.

Brighton keeper Jason Steele looked set to be the hero, saving from George Dobson and Jes Rak-Sakyi.

But when Solly March ballooned his effort over and Ashley Maynard-Brewer saved from Moises Caicedo, Sam Lavelle stepped up to send the Addicks through.

Charlton have been in the doldrums for years now and currently lie 18th in League One.

Disgruntled fans want under-fire owner Thomas Sandgaard out with the club in serious danger of dropping into the fourth tier.

Interim boss Anthony Hayes was in charge of his last match before Dean Holden, the club’s fifth manager in less than two years, takes over.

Hayes said: “I’m delighted that we were able to swing the mood. We’ve got a quarter-final to look forward to. But we have to use this as a springboard going into our league campaign.

“The fans respond to the effort levels. The quality has to improve but if we have that as a base, not many teams will beat this.”