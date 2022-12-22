Top Gunners, Chelsea blues and new bosses – Premier League recap ahead of return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top Gunners, Chelsea blues and new bosses – Premier League recap ahead of return

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 11.44am
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has guided his side to a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League (Steven Paston/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has guided his side to a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League (Steven Paston/PA)

It has been 39 days since the last action took place in the Premier League ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

Ahead of the competition’s restart on Boxing Day, the PA news agency looks at some of the situations you might have forgotten.

Arsenal in pole position to win the title

Arsenal
Martin Odegaard (centre) celebrates scoring against Wolves as Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League (Nigel French/PA)

Mikel Arteta’s side enjoy a five-point lead over nearest rivals Manchester City thanks to an impressive return of 12 wins, one draw and one defeat from their 14 games to date, with the sole loss coming at Manchester United in the first week of September. Arteta, whose starting XI has been the second most consistent in the top flight, has called on his players to seize their chance of a first title since 2004 and their two meetings with Pep Guardiola’s side (in February and April) could be pivotal.

Champions on a losing streak

Ivan Toney
Brentford’s Ivan Toney scoring his side’s second goal during their win over Manchester City (Nigel French/PA)

OK, ‘streak’ may be pushing it, but City did lose their final Premier League game before the World Cup, and second in their last five, when they were surprisingly beaten at home by Brentford. They also had 16 players, the most of any club, on international duty in Qatar, with striker Julian Alvarez playing a key role in Argentina’s thrilling victory. Perhaps crucially, Erling Haaland was not involved as Norway failed to qualify and he will undoubtedly be raring to go and attempt to add to his remarkable tally of 23 goals in all competitions.

Potter yet to work his magic

Graham Potter
Chelsea have failed to win any of their last five Premier League games under manager Graham Potter (Mike Egerton/PA)

One team genuinely on a winless streak are Chelsea, whose last Premier League win in the middle of October has been followed by two draws and three defeats, including a humiliating 4-1 drubbing at manager Graham Potter’s former club Brighton. Potter admitted before the most recent defeat at Newcastle that it was time to find out which players wanted to be part of his plans and he will be targeting points from games against Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest before back-to-back fixtures with Manchester City in the league and FA Cup.

Frank Lampard still in trouble

Everton manager Lampard is the odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League sacked, and it is not difficult to see why. The Toffees went into the World Cup break just a point above the relegation zone after one win in their last five games in all competitions, including successive three-goal defeats at Bournemouth. Lampard’s side have scored just 11 goals in 14 Premier League matches and injury-plagued striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has made only six appearances this season. If Lampard is not backed to buy reinforcements in January, his time at Goodison Park may be up.

The only way is up for Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui
Julen Lopetegui is tasked with lifting Wolves off the bottom of the Premier League table (Simon Marper/PA)

Julen Lopetegui was appointed Wolves boss just a matter of hours before their home defeat to Brighton on November 5 and also watched the loss to Arsenal a week later from the stands, but officially started his time in charge at Molineux on Tuesday with a Carabao Cup win over League Two Gillingham. Encouragingly, late substitute Raul Jimenez, making his first club appearance since August 31, broke the deadlock from the penalty spot and Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha could be the first of several additions to the bottom-of-the-table squad to boost an attack which has managed just eight league goals so far.  Nathan Jones was also appointed as Southampton boss just before the World Cup break, and he will be looking to guide his side out of the bottom two as well.

