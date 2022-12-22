David Martindale taking little heed of Hibs plight ahead of Easter Road meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Martindale taking little heed of Hibs plight ahead of Easter Road meeting

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 12.23pm
Livingston manager David Martindale ignores Hibernian woes (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale ignores Hibernian woes (Andrew Milligan/PA)

David Martindale is taking scant notice of Hibernian’s current plight as he prepares his Livingston side for the trip to Easter Road on Saturday.

Lee Johnson’s team have lost seven and won just one of their last eight cinch Premiership games to leave them in eighth place in the table.

Martindale, who is set to make changes to the Lions side which lost 2-1 at Celtic on Wednesday night including the return of striker Joel Nouble who sat on the bench at Parkhead, believes it is too early in the season to be making hard and fast judgements.

He said: “What I will say is how many points are they off fourth? Or third?

“So yes, they might be eighth just now. But we are three points in front of them with a game in hand and if they beat us on Saturday they jump two or three places in the league.

“I genuinely think this season between third and 12th there is nothing in the league.

“It would be a brave man who predicts who will be 11th and 12th this season, even who will be in the top six.

“Hibs might be where they are at this point in time but it doesn’t necessarily mean that is where they are going to be come game 33 (split).”

With games against Celtic and Edinburgh rivals Hearts coming up after the visit of Livingston, the spotlight at the weekend will be on Hibs boss Johnson.

However, Martindale, who performed various roles at Livingston before becoming permanent boss in December 2020, believes that in a time where social media makes things more difficult for managers,  clubs need continuity.

He said: “I don’t want to tell people how to run clubs, it’s not why I am here and I don’t want to talk about Lee or Hibs because I think that’s a little bit unfair.

“But what I will say is that I am a massive advocate of continuity.

“I do genuinely understand the pressure from social media these days, it is difficult for boards at clubs.

“Your opinion 15 years ago was sitting talking to your pal in the pub after the game or on your lunchbreak at work.

“Your opinion is now reaching hundreds of thousands of people so I think it puts more demands on  football clubs in general.

“There can be a lot of positivity but generally there is a lot of negativity which can grow arms and legs on social media which then leads to the stands on a Saturday.

“It is a difficult job, a highly-demanding job and you are doing your job and you are being judged by social media. So it doesn’t help.

“Going into my 10th season at Livingston, football is changing slightly but you could look at some of the top managers in the world.

“You look at Manchester United and Sir Alex Ferguson, you have got (Jurgen) Klopp, how long did it take Klopp to get success? Three or four seasons?

“Look at (Arsenal boss Mikel) Arteta. I think they were all calling for his head 18 months ago.

“The board stuck by him and he has managed to implement his philosophy, his identity into the  football club.

“The board backed him and they are sharing the rewards of doing that so I am a huge fan of continuity.”

