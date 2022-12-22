Ellis Genge condemns Benetton response to Cherif Traore racism and urges action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ellis Genge condemns Benetton response to Cherif Traore racism and urges action

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 1.17pm
Italy prop Cherif Traore has been racially abused by team-mates (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Italy prop Cherif Traore has been racially abused by team-mates (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ellis Genge has called for action to be taken after condemning Benetton’s weak response to the racial abuse of their prop Cherif Traore by his team-mates.

Italy prop Traore revealed on Instagram that he received a rotten banana from an anonymous colleague in the club’s Secret Santa and that other players reacted to the present by laughing, making him feel “hurt”.

Benetton’s initial statement made no mention of punishing those involved and although the whole squad have since apologised to Traore, it is the Guinea-born 28-year-old who has appeared on the team’s social media channels in the hope of bringing the disgraceful incident to a conclusion.

“No well done, absolutely right, “gifting” a “team mate” a rotten banana for secret Santa is not a big deal and a simple apology will suffice!” England prop Genge said on Twitter.

“If there is no further action on this from Benetton then everything we’ve done for “rugby against racism” has been a tick box for most.”

Stade Francais’ former Wasps centre Paolo Odogwu, who qualifies for England and Italy, joined Genge in hitting out at Benetton’s attempts to draw a line under the incident.

“Crazyy lack of accountability here, doesn’t feel much like “family” 🙃 making the person whose already suffered do the PR,” Odogwu said on Twitter.

All Benetton players were summoned to the United Rugby Championship club’s training ground on Wednesday afternoon where they apologised to Traore and were addressed by president Amerino Zatta.

“The meeting was an opportunity to discuss and understand how what one of my team-mates did when exchanging Christmas presents is purely the result of idiocy and nothing other,” Traore said.

“I appreciate and accept his apology and that of the entire team. I’m happy with the gesture and I’m sure what happened will make the group even more solid.

“We are a family and as such we will continue to commit ourselves on and off the pitch, fighting, as we always have, against all forms of discrimination.”

Traore, who emigrated to Italy from west Africa as a seven-year-old and has won 16 Italy caps, brought the abuse to light in a post on Instagram that was temporarily taken down.

“Yesterday, when it was my turn, I found a banana inside my present. A rotten banana inside a bag of moisture,” he said on the now-deleted Instagram post.

“Apart from calling the gesture offensive, what hurt me most was seeing most of my mates present laughing. As if everything is normal.

“I’m used to it. Or rather, I’ve had to get used to it, putting on a brave face whenever I hear racist jokes in order to try not to hate the people close to me. Yesterday was different though.

“Thankfully some comrades, especially foreigners, tried to support me. Outside Italy a gesture like this is severely condemned even in small instances and this time I want to say my piece.”

Zatta condemned an incident that has provoked outage, although Benetton’s president has now also come under fire for failing to conduct a meaningful investigation.

“I’m happy that Cherif accepted the apology, understanding the absurd stupidity of one of his team-mates,” Zatta said.

“I am sure that this will strengthen the sense of cohesion within the group and that such a gesture will never happen again in our family.”

