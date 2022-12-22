Erik ten Hag says it is ‘clear’ Aaron Wan-Bissaka has Manchester United future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Erik ten Hag said it was “clear” Aaron Wan-Bissaka has a future at Manchester United after the right-back’s first start of the season on Wednesday.

Wan-Bissaka came into the starting line-up, with Diogo Dalot unavailable, as United returned to action after the World Cup with a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Burnley at Old Trafford.

And he set up the first goal in a 2-0 win, stretching to connect with Bruno Fernandes’ pass and tee up Christian Eriksen in the 27th minute.

The 25-year-old defender, who has had injury and illness issues, had featured only once before that this season, as a late substitute back in August.

United boss Ten Hag was asked after the Burnley match if Wan-Bissaka had a future in his squad, and he said: “It’s clear, he has a future.

“He had some good years here at Man United, but from the start this season he had a lot of illnesses and injuries.

“From the restart on, he’s fit, he could train with the team, and you see him progressing. His fitness level is getting better, his performance level is getting better and I’m really happy with his performance (against Burnley).

Erik ten Hag said he was “really happy” with Wan-Bissaka’s performance on Wednesday (Dave Thompson/AP).

“If you then give an assist, especially the way he gave an assist, his movement in the right moment, the timing, great pass of course from Bruno, but the assist is great… So I’m happy with his performance, he did good.”

In what was also their first match since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the club, United doubled their advantage 12 minutes into the second half through an excellent solo effort from Marcus Rashford, who was able to burst forward with the ball from his own half to the visitors’ box, where he drilled it past Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Championship table-toppers Burnley, managed by former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, threatened a number of times – and almost benefited from some errors by United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka – but could not spring an upset.

Rashford, Eriksen and Fernandes were among five players who had been at the World Cup that Ten Hag named in a strong starting line-up showing four changes from United’s last outing, the 2-1 Premier League win at Fulham on November 13.

Tyrell Malacia was another, along with Casemiro, being utilised as a central defender in the absence of World Cup finalists Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, and Harry Maguire, who was ill. Luke Shaw, Antony and Fred all came off the bench in the second half.

Ten Hag declared himself pleased with the display, while also emphasising the need for more when United resume their league campaign by hosting Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

The Dutchman, whose side are fifth in the league, said: “It’s always difficult after an international break, and especially when they are five weeks not playing together. I don’t think this team ever played together that we put on the pitch (against Burnley).

“But they play along our principles of football and I’m pleased with the performance, and of course with the win. We scored two goals, I think we have to score many more goals, a clean sheet, although we created also some good chances for them I would say.

“But we know from this point we have to step up, we have to do better because we have great ambitions. You have to do better against Forest, that’s clear.”