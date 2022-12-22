Jesse Marsch hoping reported DC United target Mateusz Klich stays at Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jesse Marsch hoping reported DC United target Mateusz Klich stays at Leeds

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 4.13pm
Jesse Marsch wants to keep Mateusz Klich at Leeds (Steven Paston/PA)
Jesse Marsch wants to keep Mateusz Klich at Leeds (Steven Paston/PA)

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch wants to keep Mateusz Klich at Elland Road after confirming there had been an enquiry for the Polish midfielder.

Major League Soccer club DC United have been reported to be in talks with Klich, 32, who has dropped down the pecking order under Marsch after playing a key role in Leeds’ promotion back to the Premier League in 2020.

Klich, left out of Poland’s World Cup squad, was a regular starter under former Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa, but has found himself mostly on the bench since Marsch arrived in February last year.

Marsch, whose side return to competitive action against Manchester City at Elland Road on December 28, said: “There has been an enquiry about Mateusz, but from all sides we’re still cautious about whether now would be the right time to leave.

“He’s still been really important here. One of the interesting things is, he’s played the fifth most matches for me since I’ve been here.

“He’s played 25 of 28 games. He’s one of my favourite personalities of anyone I’ve ever coached and we have a really good relationship and we’ve been open with each other in all these moments along the way.”

Klich was one of the leading beneficiaries of Bielsa’s time at Elland Road, but all of his 11 top-flight appearances this season have been off the bench.

Marsch said: “I’m not sure it’s the time for him to leave, but with the 25 of 28 games, they haven’t all been starts and players would like to play a bit more.

“We’ve had good dialogue about his role within the team and continued role within the team. That’s not set in stone.

“He’s a guy I very much like and we still think he’s a big part of the team.”

Marsch has come under heavy fire from a section of fans this season, but his side’s shock win at Liverpool at the end of October, which snapped an eight-game winless run, and their follow-up victory over Bournemouth eased the pressure.

Leeds remain two points above the relegation zone after their narrow 4-3 defeat at Tottenham before the World Cup break and fans are urging the club to strengthen their squad in January.

Marsch added: “Here’s how I want to deal with this transfer window. Obviously we’re being active and (director of football) Victor (Orta) and (chairman) Andrea (Radrizzani) and everybody are working hard behind the scenes.

“But I want to avoid talking about it because it becomes a lightning rod and everybody wants to draw attention to that.

“I need to keep our attention squarely on our group and our progress, so you’re going to hear more: ‘I’m not talking about it’ this time around.”

Leeds won friendlies against Preston, Elche and Real Sociedad during the break and were without 10 first-team players due to injury and illness for Wednesday night’s 4-2 defeat to Monaco.

Marsch is hoping all bar Stuart Dallas (broken leg) and Luis Sinisterra (foot) will be back in contention to face City, including Patrick Bamford, whose return from a hip problem has been hampered by illness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented