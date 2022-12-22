Mikel Arteta to dip into transfer market as Arsenal lose Gabriel Jesus to injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikel Arteta to dip into transfer market as Arsenal lose Gabriel Jesus to injury

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 4.29pm
Mikel Arteta will hope Arsenal technical director Edu will be busy in the January transfer window (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Mikel Arteta will hope Arsenal technical director Edu will be busy in the January transfer window (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Mikel Arteta has admitted Gabriel Jesus’ “significant injury” will force Arsenal to be active and maximise opportunities in the January transfer market.

The big summer signing was sent home early from the World Cup after he sustained a knee issue in Brazil’s group stage defeat to Cameroon.

Jesus underwent surgery at the start of December and while no timescale will be put on his return, Arteta was honest enough to confirm the forward’s absence will ensure the Gunners do business next month.

“I never gave a date. I said that we don’t know. It’s gonna take some time for sure,” Arteta said on Jesus.

“He’s gone through surgery and that tells you the extent of the injury, so we will be in the market always active and we will assess the biggest opportunities that we have.

“We are going to be active and active means we are looking to strengthen the team.

“This squad still doesn’t have the luxury of not maximising every single window. We have to do that because it’s really important but then we have to get the right profile. It has to be the right player to take us to the next level.”

Jesus had played a key role in Arsenal’s rise to the top of the Premier League table despite failing to score in his last 10 club games.

The ex-Manchester City forward had spearheaded the Gunners’ attack and been a key creative force with six assists along with his five goals in the top flight this season.

Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Jesus underwent surgery at the start of December (Nigel French/PA)

Arteta added: “Obviously a huge blow with Gabriel Jesus and his injury.

“We’ll miss him for a period of time. The season has challenges, that’s a challenge we have to overcome, but if you’re going to be at the top there’s going to be those challenges.

“With Gabi it’s difficult to put a time frame because it was a significant injury. Knowing him, I prefer not to give any dates.”

Although Jesus will miss the Boxing Day fixture with West Ham and be unavailable for the foreseeable future, the majority of Arsenal’s other World Cup players are set to be involved in the London derby at the Emirates.

William Saliba will return to training on Friday and Arteta will make a late call on the French centre-back but Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Reiss Nelson (muscle) are sidelined.

William Saliba
William Saliba is set to return from World Cup duty with France (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“It’s been an unusual period with the World Cup, but a period that we have used well to train things we needed to train, to spend some time and focus on players that haven’t been in the national team,” Arteta explained.

“Some (World Cup players) came home earlier than expected and they were buzzing to be back and part of it. I feel a really good energy around the place. They have got straight away into the rhythm and what we want.

“Now everybody is back apart from Saliba, who will be back hopefully tomorrow. Let’s crack on for the second part of the season which will be interesting and intense. I’m really looking forward to it.”

