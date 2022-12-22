Beth Mead calls for wide-ranging study into prevalence of ACL injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beth Mead calls for wide-ranging study into prevalence of ACL injuries

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 6.02pm
Beth Mead has called for a wide-ranging study into the prevalence of ACL injuries in the women’s game (David Davies/PA)
Beth Mead has called for a wide-ranging study into the prevalence of ACL injuries in the women’s game (David Davies/PA)

Beth Mead hopes the anterior cruciate ligament injuries she and her partner Vivianne Miedema have suffered can be the “kick up the a***” the women’s game needs to look at the frequency of such injuries more closely.

Mead was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2022 on Wednesday evening after top-scoring in the England women’s team’s Euros success in the summer.

However, she faces a race against time to be fit for the Lionesses at next year’s World Cup after suffering an ACL injury in a match for Arsenal against Manchester United last month.

Her Gunners team-mate Miedema suffered the same injury in a Champions League match last week, with Spain superstar Alexia Putellas missing the Euros with an ACL injury as well.

Mead was asked whether there was a need for a broad study on this topic, and said: “I would say so. I think something, anything (would be good), and there doesn’t seem to be a lot going on.

“Unfortunately this has happened to us, but hopefully it can kick somebody up the a*** to go on (and) start doing something.

“If you look, it’s 50 per cent of the top 10 (in the) Ballon d’Or (vote) who have done it or something silly like that, so you have to look at that I think. I see myself as quite a robust player but this has still happened. You look at Viv, she’s quite a robust player and we’ve not been players generally hit with injuries so I do think we need to look into it a lot more.

“I think if that happened with a Messi, a Ronaldo, a Griezmann, there’s probably going to be a lot more done when those things happen.”

In actual fact, five of the top 16 in this year’s Ballon d’Or vote are at some stage in their rehabilitation from an ACL injury, but nevertheless the frequency of these injuries is a concern to the Football Association.

An FA spokesperson said a study on the prevalence of ACL injuries in women’s football had been conducted over the last four seasons.

“The study has shown that the overall incidence of ACL injuries reported by teams in the Barclays Women’s Super League and the Barclays Women’s Championship was 0.1 injuries per 1,000 hours,” the spokesperson said.

“This included 0.4 ACL injuries per 1,000 match hours and 0.04 ACL injuries per 1,000 training hours. ACL injuries represent 1.3 per cent of the total number of injuries in the top two tiers of women’s football in England, with hamstring injuries the most common at 11 per cent.

“The overall injury rates across these leagues have decreased in the past four seasons; however, we will continue with our injury and illness surveillance work, which will continue to give us important medical insight into women’s football.”

Mead and Miedema pictured on crutches at the red carpet ahead of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony
Mead and Miedema pictured on crutches at the red carpet ahead of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony (David Davies/PA)

The rate was half that found in a Swedish study of the women’s game there and comparable to match injury rates in men’s football.

Mead says she and Miedema are happy to participate in any study on this issue.

“There’s a lot going on with players and I do think it’s something that needs to be looked into, and something I would like to push forward – I’ve plenty of time to do so now,” she said.

“Me and Viv would really like to get involved and put it out there a little bit, hopefully we can look into some stuff and it would be a positive use of our time.”

England coach Sarina Wiegman said: “We talk about it all the time and we need to find a way to let the game grow and to look at the schedule.

Sarina Wiegman says it is important to look at the bigger picture on ACL injuries
Sarina Wiegman says it is important to look at the bigger picture on ACL injuries (David Davies/PA)

“We also have commercial things so I don’t think it is so easy to change schedules, but we have to find a way because now we get too many injuries.

“We also have to look at who has got an ACL, what’s her programme, what does it look like, get the bigger picture so you get the right things out of this research. FIFA, UEFA and the federations have to do something about this.

“There hasn’t been that much research about women’s football. Women are built differently to men, the hips and the knees are different, the angles are different. There’s lots of research in the men’s game, not the women’s game.”

