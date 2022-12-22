Mead celebrates SPOTY win and Carragher keeps busy – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association December 22 2022, 6.18pm Beth Mead won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 22. Football Beth Mead reacted to winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year. 𝘽𝘽𝘾 𝙎𝙋𝙊𝙍𝙏𝙎 𝙋𝙀𝙍𝙎𝙊𝙉𝘼𝙇𝙄𝙏𝙔 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙔𝙀𝘼𝙍 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮Wow wow wow, still can’t quite believe it. Thank you so so much to everyone who voted for me, I am truly humbled & honoured to win such an iconic award. Women’s sport is well and truly on the up #SPOTY 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NaaEWkuKPT— Beth Mead (@bmeado9) December 22, 2022 My team ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/QnCuigmKUe— Beth Mead (@bmeado9) December 22, 2022 Rona’s approval 🏆🐾 pic.twitter.com/5fN1TFPJaT— Beth Mead (@bmeado9) December 22, 2022 🎊 Morning, Meado! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/puMDESoxeM— Lionesses (@Lionesses) December 22, 2022 City were back. 🔵 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐘𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 🔵#ManCity pic.twitter.com/MdhdN5MPSO— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 22, 2022 Sergio Aguero was enjoying Argentina’s World Cup win. #NuevaFotoDePerfil pic.twitter.com/HjETGS0H6g— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 22, 2022 Jamie Carragher kept himself busy. It’s been a strange month, but now we’re back! @SkySportsPL 😂⚽️pic.twitter.com/OF1TblGFEv— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 22, 2022 Birthday wishes from David De Gea. Happy birthday my love Thank you for making our lives betterWe love you so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/d6uR7fiCo7— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) December 22, 2022 Cricket Jofra Archer's England return was announced. Look who's back 🤩ICYMI: England have named a strong side for their upcoming CWCSL assignment against South Africa.Details 👉 https://t.co/CEMVYR8zNI pic.twitter.com/dUmuUwKAF4— ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2022 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/jtuvqCW3Er— Rob Key (@robkey612) December 22, 2022 Joe Root got a T20 deal. Basketball The NBA was glad to have LeBron James still turning it on – in his 20th year in the league. Year 20. https://t.co/ivrUvG1GdA pic.twitter.com/5xmBf1PWL0— NBA (@NBA) December 22, 2022 