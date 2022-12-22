Lauren James bags brace as Chelsea beat PSG to top Champions League group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lauren James bags brace as Chelsea beat PSG to top Champions League group

By Press Association
December 22 2022, 10.16pm
Lauren James bagged a brace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lauren James bagged a brace (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Lauren James scored twice as Chelsea clinched top spot in their Champions League group with a 3-0 win over Paris St Germain in front of 10,129 at Stamford Bridge.

Emma Hayes’ unbeaten side had already qualified for the knockout phase and simply needed to avoid defeat to their French opponents by two or more goals to lock up their position.

Sam Kerr opened the scoring late in a close-fought first half, which saw the sides enjoy an even split of possession.

But the momentum shifted in the hosts’ favour after the restart when James, who had threatened throughout the opening period, netted two in seven minutes to hand her side the comfortable victory.

The Blues’ final group-stage match marked the first time since 2016 that Chelsea had taken on European competition at the Premier League venue.

Sandy Baltimore fired PSG’s first chance wide of the right post and Kadeisha Buchanan did well to prevent Kadidiatou Diani from converting an aggressive run down the left channel into any real opportunity.

Moments later, Diani nearly handed the visitors the lead when she unleashed an effort from distance but caught the crossbar.

Chelsea worked their way back up the pitch, Fran Kirby chasing the ball down down at the byline and sending a cross to the far post in the direction of James, who stuck out her right leg but could not get a foot on it to force in an opener.

The Blues started to settle in and James deftly dodged several PSG shirts before bouncing a shot in the direction of a diving Sarah Bouhaddi at the near post.

James tried again, winning a battle with her marker on the left of the area before charging in and rolling an attempt across the face of goal.

A goalless first half looked increasingly likely until the ball skipped just past Sakina Karchaoui and PSG failed to clear. Kerr broke free, neatly transferring the ball from her right to left foot before unfurling an unstoppable effort into the top right corner.

Both sides looked aggressive to start the second half but Bouhaddi bungled a pass to her team-mate, instead directing it into the path of James who was able to toe it to Fran Kirby.

Another quick touch from Kerr perfectly set up James, who fired past the PSG keeper from the edge of the six-yard box for her first Champions League goal.

It took her just seven minutes to bag her brace after a well-worked passing sequence ended in a perfectly-placed touch from Kirby at the left of the area to tee up James’ composed second strike.

Kirby nearly set up a late fourth for the Blues but substitute Beth England directed her effort just off target, eliciting a gasp but not a goal as the game drew to a close.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented