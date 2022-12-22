Manchester City to face Southampton in the last eight of the Carabao Cup By Press Association December 22 2022, 11.06pm Manchester City booked their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a pulsating victory over Liverpool (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Manchester City’s quest for a seventh Carabao Cup in 10 years will continue with a quarter-final tie against Southampton. City beat defending champions Liverpool in a Christmas cracker, earning a 3-2 victory at the Etihad Stadium in the first game back after the World Cup break. Their next test will be a visit to St Mary’s in the week commencing January 9. The #CarabaoCup Quarter-Final draw has been made!#EFL— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) December 22, 2022 League One Charlton’s reward for beating Brighton in the fourth round is a visit to Manchester United. The Addicks are the only non-Premier League side left in the draw and they face a stern test against United, who are currently 57 places above them in the league ladder. Nottingham Forest will be hoping to add more stories to their rich history in the League Cup as they host Wolves in a midlands derby. Newcastle’s fans are beginning to dream of glory and they will have their sights set on a semi-final berth as they host Leicester in the last eight. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Editor's Picks Rape sentencing in Scotland not a ‘pressing problem’ appeal judges rule Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided, warns Cammy Kerr Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care row Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of ‘hard choices’ ahead Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 3 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 4 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 5 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 6 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 7 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 8 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 9 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 10 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing