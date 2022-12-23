England finish T20 series against West Indies with perfect tour record By Press Association December 23 2022, 4.52am England finish T20 series against West Indies with perfect record (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up England finished their T20 series against the West Indies with a clean sweep of five from five, adding it to their perfect record on the tour following a 3-0 ODI series win. The West Indies won the toss and chose to bat on the final match at Kensington Oval but made only 43 runs. It was a score swiftly defeated by England, who achieved 44 runs for just two wickets. So much love for this team! ❤️Next up the T20 World Cup in South Africa 👀🌴 #WIvENG 🏴 pic.twitter.com/NfMQiDblzE— England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 22, 2022 England claimed the series victory to go with their ODI sweep after defeating the West Indies by 17 runs in the third game a week ago. The team now moves on to the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze 2 Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you 3 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 4 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 2 5 Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care… 6 Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you 7 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 8 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire 9 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 10 Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole 2 More from The Courier Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio… Editor's Picks Rape sentencing in Scotland not a ‘pressing problem’ appeal judges rule Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided, warns Cammy Kerr Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care row Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of ‘hard choices’ ahead Most Commented 1 SNP 'hardball' threat to take education powers from councils 2 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 3 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 4 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 5 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 6 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 7 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 8 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 9 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 10 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast