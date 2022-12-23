Football rumours: Edouard Mendy snubs new contract at Chelsea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

The Sun reports 30-year-old Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has snubbed a new six-year contract, claiming the club are not showing him enough “respect” over wages. The paper reports Mendy, 30, earns around £100,000 a week and wants parity with his Blues rival Kepa Arrizabalaga whose salary is reportedly twice that amount.

The Mail, in a report citing Italian newspaper Repubblica, reports Arsenal are attempting to sign 27-year-old Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Meanwhile, the Evening Standard reports Mikel Arteta is yet to decide whether or not to let 31-year-old Cedric Soares leave in January. Soares is reportedly being chased by Fulham and Bayer Leverkusen.

And the same paper writes Crystal Palace are considering re-signing 25-year-old defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United, three years after he moved to Old Trafford.

Social media round-up

Claims Real Madrid are ready to sign Kylian Mbappe for €1bn branded 'a joke' and 'grotesque'https://t.co/i8cjIe9fBT — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 23, 2022

🗣️ "I haven’t spoken to him about his fitness and how he feels but it could be that he’s nearing the end of it [his career]"https://t.co/T14DZH6v1T — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 23, 2022

Players to watch

Could Jude Bellingham be ready to listen to offers? (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jude Bellingham: The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder is more interested in Real Madrid than Liverpool, Manchester City or United, according to Spanish publication AS.

David Datro Fofana: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports Chelsea have agreed a £10.5 million deal to sign 20-year-old Molde forard David Datro Fofana.