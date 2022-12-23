England round off one-sided West Indies tour with record-breaking win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England round off one-sided West Indies tour with record-breaking win

By Press Association
December 23 2022, 7.50am
Freya Davies starred in England’s thumping win in Barbados (CWI Media/PA)
Freya Davies starred in England’s thumping win in Barbados (CWI Media/PA)

England will leave the West Indies with a perfect record of eight wins from eight games after Heather Knight side’s skittled the hosts for their lowest ever T20 score of 43 in Barbados.

Having already swept the ODI series 3-0, England wrapped up a thumping 5-0 scoreline in the 20-over leg in emphatic style to make it a bright start for new head coach Jon Lewis.

Ahead of the match, Knight appeared frustrated at the uncompetitive nature of the trip, a lack of media engagement and the absence of DRS technology but on the pitch the tourists remained in ruthless form.

The Windies won the toss but saw the decision backfire, with opening bowler Freya Davies taking three for two and all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards wrapping things up with a haul of three for five.

Spinner Charlie Dean continued her impressive run with the ball, taking two for eight, while Issy Wong and Nat Sciver picked up one apiece. The resistance was almost non-existent, with only Djenaba Joseph getting into double figures.

She hit one of only two boundaries in the innings before succumbing to Davidson-Richards for 11.

England were never likely to linger over such a minimal chase and openers Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley got them exactly halfway to their target in less than three overs. Wyatt fell lbw to Karishma Ramharack for a run-a-ball 11 and Hayley Matthews took out Dunkley, but Sciver’s arrival at the crease brought a swift end to proceedings.

She struck 20 off 12 deliveries to secure an eight-wicket victory in just 5.3 overs leaving 87 balls unused – a record in T20 internationals between full member nations.

Davies praised Lewis’ impact on the team and is looking ahead to February’s T20 World Cup with optimism.

“Lewy has created a really relaxed environment where we can just be ourselves and play our best cricket and it’s definitely shown on the pitch,” she said.

“The atmosphere on this tour has been really nice, interesting with a new head coach and everyone getting to know each other but we’ve got such a lovely group so that atmosphere has been great.

“All world events are massive and with where this team is at the moment, we’ve got a real chance at lifting that (T20) trophy. It’s something everyone wants to be involved in.”

