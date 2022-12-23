George Cohen’s life and career in pictures By Press Association December 23 2022, 11.47am Former Fulham defender George Cohen enjoyed success with England at the 1966 World Cup (Sean Dempsey/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Former England and Fulham defender George Cohen has died aged 83. The right-back played every minute of England’s triumphant World Cup campaign on home soil in 1966 and made 459 appearances for the Cottagers, his only club. Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at his career in pictures. Full-back Cohen had helped Fulham win promotion to the top flight in 1958-59 (PA) Cohen, centre, played alongside England goalkeeping great Gordon Banks (PA) Cohen, second right, celebrated England’s World Cup win with his team-mates as captain Bobby Moore was held aloft at Wembley (PA) Cohen, centre, was forced into early retirement aged 29 through a knee injury (PA Archive) Cohen was awarded an MBE in 2000 (John Stillwell/PA) Aged just 36, Cohen was diagnosed with bowel cancer and went on to campaign for the Bobby Moore Fund (Andrew Parsons/PA) Like many of his old team-mates, Cohen, right, decided to sell his World Cup medal to help provide financial security for his family (Ian Nicholson/PA) Cohen, left, enjoyed a reunion with his former England 1966 team-mates at 50-year anniversary celebrations (Adam Davy/PA) Cohen, who again struggled with poor health later in life, remained a popular figure at Fulham (Steve Paston/PA) A statue of Cohen stands outside Craven Cottage in his honour (Mark Kerton/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio… Editor's Picks Rape sentencing in Scotland not a ‘pressing problem’ appeal judges rule Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided, warns Cammy Kerr Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care row Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of ‘hard choices’ ahead Most Commented 1 SNP 'hardball' threat to take education powers from councils 2 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 3 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 4 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 5 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 6 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 7 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 8 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 9 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 10 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast