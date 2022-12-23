George Cohen’s life and career in pictures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former England and Fulham defender George Cohen has died aged 83.

The right-back played every minute of England’s triumphant World Cup campaign on home soil in 1966 and made 459 appearances for the Cottagers, his only club.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at his career in pictures.

Full-back Cohen had helped Fulham win promotion to the top flight in 1958-59 (PA)

Cohen, centre, played alongside England goalkeeping great Gordon Banks (PA)

Cohen, second right, celebrated England’s World Cup win with his team-mates as captain Bobby Moore was held aloft at Wembley (PA)

Cohen, centre, was forced into early retirement aged 29 through a knee injury (PA Archive)

Cohen was awarded an MBE in 2000 (John Stillwell/PA)

Aged just 36, Cohen was diagnosed with bowel cancer and went on to campaign for the Bobby Moore Fund (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Like many of his old team-mates, Cohen, right, decided to sell his World Cup medal to help provide financial security for his family (Ian Nicholson/PA)

Cohen, left, enjoyed a reunion with his former England 1966 team-mates at 50-year anniversary celebrations (Adam Davy/PA)

Cohen, who again struggled with poor health later in life, remained a popular figure at Fulham (Steve Paston/PA)

A statue of Cohen stands outside Craven Cottage in his honour (Mark Kerton/PA)