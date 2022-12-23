Tributes pour in for George Cohen after England World Cup winner dies aged 83

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tributes pour in for George Cohen after England World Cup winner dies aged 83

By Press Association
December 23 2022, 12.18pm Updated: December 23 2022, 7.56pm
George Cohen has died aged 83 (Adam Davy/PA)
George Cohen has died aged 83 (Adam Davy/PA)

Sir Geoff Hurst led the tributes to his 1966 World Cup-winning England team-mate George Cohen, who has died aged 83.

Cohen played every match of the finals on home soil, having stepped into Sir Alf Ramsey’s team following an injury to regular right-back Jimmy Armfield.

His death means there are now only two survivors from the starting XI for the 4-2 final victory over West Germany – Hurst and Sir Bobby Charlton, who is living with dementia.

Hurst, whose hat-trick in that match proved decisive, wrote on Twitter: “Very sad to hear my friend and England team-mate George Cohen has died.

“Everyone, without exception, always said that George was such a lovely man. He will be sadly missed, my heartfelt thoughts are with George’s wife Daphne and his family.”

England will pay full tribute to Cohen, who won 37 caps for his country in all, at the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine at Wembley on March 26 next year.

Cohen’s death was first announced by Fulham, the club where he spent his entire professional career between 1956 and 1969. His playing days were cut short by a knee injury at the age of 29.

In 2016 the club commissioned a statue of Cohen to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1966 success.

Cohen said at the time: “I find it absolutely wonderful that they even thought I was worthy of (a statue). Especially as it was alongside Johnny Haynes, the greatest name in Fulham’s history.

“To be alongside him, it was rather unbelievable. It was great to think that not only the club but the supporters had wanted to put a statue of me there.”

Cohen, who moved into the property business at the end of his sporting career, was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 36 and only received the all-clear from cancer in 1990.

His England 1966 captain Bobby Moore died of cancer three years later, and Cohen worked as a patron for the Bobby Moore Fund.

George Cohen lining up with his England team-mates ahead of the 1966 World Cup final
George Cohen lining up with his England team-mates ahead of the 1966 World Cup final (PA)

He also raised funds for research into dementia, which affected a number of his 1966 team-mates. He announced in 2017 he would donate his brain to scientific research upon his death.

Gary Lineker, England’s leading World Cup finals goalscorer with 10 at the 1986 and 1990 tournaments, paid tribute to Cohen.

“Sorry to hear that George Cohen has died. Another of the heroes of the ’66 World Cup winning team leaves us,” the BBC football presenter wrote on Twitter.

“He’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP George.”

Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt said: “We are very sad to hear the news of George Cohen’s death today.

“George won 37 caps for England and was vice-captain of our World Cup-winning team.

“We would like to pass on our deep condolences to George’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Alan Mullery, who played alongside Cohen at Fulham and briefly with England, told Sky Sports News: “He was a supreme athlete, there were very few players George could not outrun completely – he did half my running up and down the wing.

“When he tackled people, he hit them hard and was an outstanding right-back.

“Everybody loved George. He was a proper gentleman and became a very clever businessman.”

Speaking ahead of the Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day, Fulham boss Marco Silva paid tribute to Cohen.

“He is a huge loss for us as a football club and for English football as well,” Silva said.

“It is a sad day for all of us and, as Fulham manager, I would like to send all of our condolences for his family and all our thoughts go with his family and friends for now.

“He is one of the biggest examples in the whole of this football club, with his appearances an unbelievable number, they speak for themselves.

“I know what he represents for this football club, how important a person he was, not just when he was playing but after as well.

“Our next game will be away from home, but our next one we are going to do something (as a tribute to him) for sure.”

Stephanie Moore, wife of England World Cup winning captain Bobby, and George Cohen at St Mark’s Hospital
Aged just 36, Cohen was diagnosed with bowel cancer and went on to campaign for the Bobby Moore Fund, which was founded by his wife Stephanie Moore (left) (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Stephanie Moore, wife of England’s World Cup winning captain and founder of the Bobby Moore Fund, said in a statement to the PA news agency: “George was a close friend of Bobby’s and he himself had bowel cancer in the mid-1970s, but made a full recovery.

“George was a loyal supporter of the Bobby Moore Fund and will be sadly missed by us all.

“We send our sincere condolences to Daphne and all the family.”

The Premier League issued a statement sending its condolences to Cohen’s family and confirming that there would be a moment’s applause before all top-flight matches between Boxing Day and December 28 and that all players and officials would wear black armbands as a mark of respect.

Fulham will pay a full tribute to Cohen at their next home game, against Southampton on December 31.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented