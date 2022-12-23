Erik ten Hag: I’m not the only manager under pressure to finish in the top four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik ten Hag: I’m not the only manager under pressure to finish in the top four

By Press Association
December 23 2022, 1.32pm Updated: December 23 2022, 4.00pm
Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League table (Martin Rickett/PA).
Erik ten Hag's Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League table (Martin Rickett/PA).

Erik ten Hag has stressed that while he accepts the weight of expectation as Manchester United manager to get them into the Premier League’s top four, there is also “big pressure” on some of his counterparts.

Ahead of resuming their league campaign with Tuesday’s home clash against Nottingham Forest, United are fifth, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.

When it was put to him that the pressure on a United boss regarding the Champions League places was possibly more intense than at other clubs, Ten Hag said: “I accept it, how it is.

“But I think also for the manager of Chelsea (Graham Potter), of Newcastle (Eddie Howe), all those clubs invest a lot in their squad. So for every manager it’s a big pressure to get into the Champions League, that’s clear.

“You want to be in the top four, to fight for trophies, and that’s our aim.”

The table also sees Arsenal and Manchester City in first and second respectively and Newcastle third, while Liverpool are sixth, four points behind United, and seventh spot is occupied by Brighton, another point back and level on points with eighth-placed Chelsea.

Ten Hag, whose side have won four, drawn two and lost one of their last seven league games and on Wednesday recorded a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Burnley in their first post-World Cup fixture, said: “We are aware the competition is tough, but I think it counts for all the seven, eight clubs who are fighting for the top four.

“You have to really battle for every duel to get your points. I’m looking at the process, how we’re performing, and of course we have to get the results as well. But if the process is right, when we get the right progress, I think we have a good chance to get into that top four.”

While United had various players that had been at the World Cup in action on Wednesday, absentees from the matchday squad included Harry Maguire (illness) and Diogo Dalot, who are doubts for Tuesday.

It also remains to be seen whether there is any involvement for Lisandro Martinez, an unused substitute for Argentina in last weekend’s final in Qatar, and Raphael Varane, part of the France side they beat on penalties.

Ten Hag said: “(Martinez) has been celebrating in Buenos Aires and I can understand that. It’s the highest you can achieve. But also, Lisandro Martinez has to accept on the 27th the Premier League will go on.

“Of course (Varane) is disappointed about losing but I think also he can be proud that he was again in that final (having won the 2018 World Cup), and of all that he achieved already in his career.”

Another player absent on Wednesday was Jadon Sancho, and Ten Hag has said he does not expect the winger, who last played in a match on October 22 and has been on an individual training programme, to be available on Tuesday.

He was then asked about the work Rainier Koers – who describes himself on his official website as a life coach – has been doing with United, if he was someone Sancho could work with, and if it had been a factor in the mental attitude of Marcus Rashford, scorer of an excellent solo effort on Wednesday.

Ten Hag said: “He’s here continually, the whole season, working in the coaching staff and the man-management, working with the squad but also with the staff, the departments. That’s his job, one of his jobs – to get the right spirit in, individual and in team.”

Jadon Sancho (right) in action for United (Nick Potts/PA).
Jadon Sancho (right) has not played for United since October 22 (Nick Potts/PA).

Ten Hag, now overseeing a squad without Cristiano Ronaldo, was also asked about United-linked PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands forward Cody Gapko, who – like England’s Rashford – netted three times at the World Cup.

“There were many, many good players at the World Cup,” was his simple reply.

He gave a similar response when PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy saying of Gakpo’s situation that “there comes a time when you can’t say no” was raised.

“I think you can say that about many players,” Ten Hag said.

Editor's Picks

