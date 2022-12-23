Mark Jackson named MK Dons head coach after leaving Leeds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Jackson has left Leeds to take over as the new head coach at Sky Bet League One strugglers MK Dons.

Former Dons boss Liam Manning was sacked after the home defeat to Fleetwood on December 10.

Jackson, 45, spent the last seven months as a first-team coach with Leeds, having previously held roles within the club’s academy and under-23s set-up.

Former defender Jackson, who had spells at Leeds, Scunthorpe, Huddersfield and Barnsley, will take charge immediately and prepare the squad for the home match Forest Green on Boxing Day.

“I am extremely excited and proud to be named head coach of MK Dons. We have a busy few weeks ahead but it’s an opportunity I’m looking forward to and I’m ready for the challenge,” Jackson said on the club website.

“It is clear what the short-term targets are, and I will be emphasising that to the players, but I want to help build something special in the long term as well, and I believe we have the togetherness and the people here to achieve that.”

MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman said: “We are thrilled to capture the services of Mark Jackson and we are excited to see what the future brings with him at the helm.

“Throughout the process, we stuck true to our club values. We wanted a head coach who could not only turn us around in the short term, but could take us forward in the long term.

“We firmly believe Mark has the experience and qualities, on and off the pitch, to do just that.”