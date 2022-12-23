Ange Postecoglou set to shake up Celtic’s attack for St Johnstone game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou set to shake up Celtic’s attack for St Johnstone game

By Press Association
December 23 2022, 2.30pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is set to make changes (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is set to make changes (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou promised selection changes for the Christmas Eve clash with St Johnstone after his frustration over elements of their attacking play in midweek.

The Hoops were utterly dominant for 45 minutes against Livingston but Postecoglou felt some attacking players had not reached the positions they should as a series of crosses flashed across the goalmouth.

Livi pulled a soft goal back in stoppage time and Celtic never really rediscovered their attacking rhythm despite safely seeing out a 2-1 win.

The likes of Giorgos Giakoumakis, David Turnbull and Sead Haksabanovic could get a chance against Callum Davidson’s side.

When asked about changes, Postecoglou said: “I think that’s fair, based on how busy it is, but also based on performance.

“If guys aren’t performing at the levels we know they can, there’s some pretty good players who are not getting some game time and training hard. It’s why we have a squad and you have to reward that at some point.

“Coupled with the fact that we have a busy schedule, we will make some changes for the St Johnstone game.

“Up until the box on Wednesday in the first half, we were very, very good. But you can’t be very, very good at 75 per cent of the game. You have to be very, very good at 100 per cent of the game if you want good performances.

“I don’t think Wednesday was because of fatigue, I didn’t change the team so it wasn’t because of cohesion. We lacked some discipline and structure.

“I don’t think it’s good to get a reminder because we should know that anyway but whether I think it’s good or not, football will always remind you if you get away from the principles of your play and we got a little reminder on Wednesday.”

Saints were seconds away from getting a point against Celtic in the previous meeting between the teams until Giakoumakis restored the visitors’ lead in the dying seconds.

Davidson’s side travel to Glasgow on a six-match unbeaten run which has seen them take 14 points.

Postecoglou said: “It will be a tough game for us. Callum is an excellent coach and has them well organised and well drilled. Every time we play them it’s a challenge and I am sure it will be on Saturday.

“The thing about St Johnstone, a little bit like Livingston, is that they don’t really change their approach whether they are playing us or any other side. There is a consistency in their approach which means their players understand their roles really well.

“We need to be really disciplined in our approach play and our football to make sure that we can counteract that and gain the dominance we need to win the game. But we are under no illusions, it will be a tough one.”

