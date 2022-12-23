Julian Ward exit won’t affect January transfer plans – Jurgen Klopp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Julian Ward exit won’t affect January transfer plans – Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
December 23 2022, 2.52pm Updated: December 23 2022, 6.00pm
Jurgen Klopp will be without a sporting director from the summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jurgen Klopp will be without a sporting director from the summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists the impending departure of sporting director Julian Ward will not impact their transfer activity.

Ward, who took over from the hugely successful Michael Edwards in the summer, is leaving at the end of the season.

Klopp has not ruled out making a move in January to bolster a squad which has been hit by long-term injuries to forwards Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

“It was a surprise when Julian told me. But we work completely normal together until the day that he leaves. Julian is 100 per cent committed and everything is fine,” said Klopp.

“We never had a problem and will not have a problem, so it’s all fine.

“He told me after the Southampton game (their last game before the World Cup break) and it was a surprise at that moment. That is his decision and that’s OK.

“It will have no impact for this period, not at all.”

Diogo Jota is stretchered off against Manchester City
Diogo Jota was carried off on a stretcher against Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA)

The injuries to Diaz and Jota have been compounded in the short term by the absence of Roberto Firmino, who missed the Carabao Cup exit to Manchester City on Thursday and is set to be unavailable for the next couple of games.

Liverpool’s squad does need bolstering, with midfield an area which has long required some attention, and Klopp has not ruled out another surprise January signing like that of Diaz almost 12 months ago.

“January, in our situation, it’s a window where we always say from sport side we are always prepared. That’s how it is,” he added.

Luis Diaz
Luis Diaz made an impact last January but is absent this time around (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We always work with what we’ve got and that hasn’t changed. We are looking and if something happens, we will see.”

Liverpool are likely to welcome back World Cup stars Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk for the Boxing Day trip to Aston Villa.

Alexander-Arnold sat out the City match through illness, which has affected a couple of players, while Alisson drops out of the League Cup to allow Caoimhin Kelleher to start. Netherlands captain Van Dijk only returned to training this week.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold will hope to be available after illness (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Trent, like some of the staff as well, was ill. That’s why we have to be careful in the moment,” added Klopp.

“That makes planning really difficult for the next game because we were 100 per cent clear what we want to do against City and then you have to change in the last second pretty much. That’s not cool but it’s the situation and that might happen against Aston Villa as well so we need to be flexible, stay flexible.

“Apart from that, Virg trained now obviously completely normal so will be there. Trent hopefully will be better; he was not part of the full session but of parts, let’s see how that develops until tomorrow. That’s it.”

