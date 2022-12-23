Julen Lopetegui focused on one game at a time in Wolves’ quest for survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Julen Lopetegui focused on one game at a time in Wolves’ quest for survival

By Press Association
December 23 2022, 4.14pm Updated: December 23 2022, 5.52pm
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui saw his first game in charge end with a Carabao Cup victory over Gillingham (Simon Marper/PA)
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui saw his first game in charge end with a Carabao Cup victory over Gillingham (Simon Marper/PA)

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui remains determined to take things one match at a time as he looks to plot a course towards Premier League survival.

The former Spain and Real Madrid coach was appointed as Bruno Lage’s permanent successor during November, but had to wait until Tuesday night for his first game in charge which saw a hard-fought Carabao Cup victory over Gillingham.

Lopetegui knows tougher challenges are ahead as Wolves look to first haul themselves off the foot of the table and then target getting out of the relegation zone.

A trip to Everton kicks off the hectic festive schedule as the Premier League resumes following the World Cup break before the visit of Manchester United on New Year’s Eve, a trip to Midlands rivals Aston Villa and then heading to Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup.

Lopetegui, though, has no intentions of allowing Wolves to get ahead of themselves.

“For me, the only aim in front is the next match. We have to put the focus here because it is the only way that I know to build something good and we want to build it,” the Spaniard said.

“We try to be very disciplined about our thoughts and we want to only put our focus on the game in front, and we prepare for this match in our daily work.

“We must not think about the table now. The next three points, they are key for us and we have to arrive at this match like a final. We have to put this feeling in each match and not think about a lot of things.

“I think the fans of the club and the players, they know and they are aware of what our situation is. We have to accept this, but at the same time, we want to change it.”

Defender Jonny has been stepping up his recovery from a hamstring problem, while defender Boubacar Traore missed the Gillingham game with a groin issue, but could also be involved.

Lopetegui, meanwhile, revealed Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, 23, was set to join the club when the transfer window opens in January, initially on loan from Atletico Madrid.

“I think he is a complete forward,” the Wolves boss told a press conference.

“He has good condition, good skills, not just technically, but physically because this is England and you have to be able to compete to survive.

“He has this profile to play here for a lot of years. We are going to help him to develop his strengths in the future. When the market opens, Cunha is going to help us.”

Wolves later announced Steve Davis has been appointed as the club’s first pathways manager.

Davis, 57, stepped into take temporary charge of the team for eight games following Lage’s departure, stepping up from his role with the under-18s.

The new position will see Davis work closely with the senior coaching team within Wolves’ academy as well as sporting director Matt Hobbs, strategic player marketing manager Matt Jackson and the first-team staff.

