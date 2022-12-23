Aleksandar Mitrovic giving Fulham cause for concern ahead of Crystal Palace

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is a doubt to face Crystal Palace after playing at the World Cup despite carrying an injury.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva revealed the Serbia international, who appeared in all three of his country’s matches in Qatar, is still struggling with a foot problem he picked up in November.

“He had that issue in his foot before the World Cup,” said Silva. “He missed the last two games, recovered and played some games at the World Cup, but not fully fit I have to say.

Aleksandar Mitrovic turned out for Serbia at the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We are trying to get him into his best physical condition. If not for Crystal Palace, probably for the next one.”

USA international Antonee Robinson and full-back Layvin Kurzawa will also need to be assessed over the coming days

“Robinson and Kurzawa didn’t play (in the friendly) against West Ham because they were injured,” added Silva.

“Not serious injuries. Robinson came back with a small problem in his foot from the World Cup. He didn’t train in the first 10 or 15 days since the World Cup. It’s a situation to see day by day, it’s not serious.”

A message of condolence from our Chairman, following the sad passing of George Cohen. — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 23, 2022

Fulham and Palace players will wear black armbands, along with the rest of the Premier League, following the death of George Cohen at the age of 83.

A one-club man, Cohen made 459 appearances for Fulham and was a member of England’s World Cup-winning team in 1966.

Fulham will pay a full tribute to Cohen at their next home game, against Southampton on December 31.