George Cohen tributes and Sam Curran makes history – Friday's sporting social By Press Association December 23 2022, 6.02pm George Cohen has died aged 83 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 23.

Football

World Cup winner George Cohen died.

Very sad to hear my friend and @England teammate George Cohen has died. Everyone, without exception, always said that George was such a lovely man. He will be sadly missed, my heartfelt thoughts are with George's wife Daphne and his family.— Sir Geoff Hurst (@TheGeoffHurst) December 23, 2022

Sorry to hear that George Cohen has died. Another of the heroes of the '66 World Cup winning team leaves us. He'll always have footballing immortality. RIP George.— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 23, 2022 George Cohen RIP. Its with great sadness I have learnt of George's passing. He was with the same agent as me so we met occasionally. I remember George Best saying George was the most difficult defender he ever player against. George was a great story teller a big loss to Football pic.twitter.com/5XhcmAByCF— Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) December 23, 2022 I am saddened to hear of the passing of the World Cup winner #GeorgeCohen I met him many times over the years we were always so pleased to see each other always greeted by a warm smile he had a great sense of humour and was such a gentleman a national treasure has left us pic.twitter.com/wgi5arJ6us— Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) December 23, 2022 Harry Kane was back. Re-set and ready to go again. pic.twitter.com/W2VVYjJcOY— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 23, 2022 Wilfried Zaha was ready for the season to return. Not long now. Ready to go again.Everyone have a good Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/MWBwhulmj5— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) December 23, 2022 Kammy was on his way home for Christmas. Coming into Shakey Wakey take care everyone x— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) December 23, 2022 One massive foot(snow)ball. ❄️'Tis the season! Can you guess where and when this picture was taken? pic.twitter.com/kXuW8UYbYG— UEFA (@UEFA) December 23, 2022 Cricket Harry Brook and Sam Curran went for big money in the IPL draft. Broooooooooooooky lad 🙌🙌— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) December 23, 2022 Harry Brook 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WWSyMCHebS— Matty Fisher (@9M_Fisher) December 23, 2022 Back to where it all started! Welcome @CurranSM will be good fun!! 😬 https://t.co/xjhFVqQAKp— Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) December 23, 2022

Cameron Green was also breaking Australian records.

💲3️⃣. 1️⃣5️⃣ millionThe most expensive Australian ever sold at the #IPLAuction 🤯— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 23, 2022

Ben Stokes joined Chennai.

pic.twitter.com/aa7XDgnvHO— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) December 23, 2022 