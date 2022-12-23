Raith Rovers pegged back by Morton after fast start

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morton battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Raith Rovers in the cinch Championship.

Tom Lang headed the hosts in front in the 19th minute and they doubled their advantage two minutes later via Aidan Connolly’s strike.

Morton reduced the deficit in the 24th minute thanks to an Andrew McNeil own goal.

And Robbie Muirhead then drew things level with a finish at the back post with a minute of normal time to go before the interval.

A goalless second half meant Morton remained in the final play-off spot, with Raith still six points behind in sixth.