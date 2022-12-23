Liam Polworth earns 10-man Kilmarnock a point at former club Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Polworth earns 10-man Kilmarnock a point at former club Motherwell

By Press Association
December 23 2022, 9.52pm Updated: December 23 2022, 11.53pm
Liam Polworth scored against his former club (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Liam Polworth scored against his former club (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former Motherwell midfielder Liam Polworth’s long-range strike earned 10-man Kilmarnock an unlikely point as the visitors came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Fir Park.

Killie had struggled to provide a threat before Alan Power’s 68th-minute red card and trailed to goals from Kevin van Veen and Callum Slattery.

But Paul McGinn’s own goal soon gave them hope and former Motherwell midfielder Polworth produced a sensational finish two minutes later to seal a draw.

A draw was perhaps a sensible pre-match prediction as the team holding the worst home record in the cinch Premiership welcomed the side with the worst away record.

But the prospect of Kilmarnock taking their second point on the road this season appeared highly unlikely even before Power was sent off and Motherwell will wonder how they remain without a home win since August 20.

Kilmarnock had the better of the opening 20 minutes but only really threatened when Ben Chrisene’s tempting cross just evaded two team-mates.

Motherwell suddenly burst into life and Stuart McKinstry and Stephen O’Donnell were denied before the brief flurry of pressure paid off in the 22nd minute. Slattery’s quick throw sent Blair Spittal to the by-line and his cutback was steered into the roof of the net by Van Veen.

Motherwell dominated the remainder of the half. McKinstry’s feint sent two Killie players the wrong way but his shot took a nick off a blue shirt and flew over.

Spittal failed to make the most of two decent chances following good play from Slattery and then McKinstry and the half-time whistle brought boos from the visiting fans.

Killie boss Derek McInnes reacted by sending on Polworth and Rory McKenzie for the start of the second half and the latter took less than two minutes to set up a great chance for Jordan Jones following a strong run by Daniel Armstrong. However, Jones shot weakly at Liam Kelly.

The response proved short-lived and Motherwell doubled their lead on the hour mark. Van Veen’s curling effort was parried by Walker and Slattery pushed team-mate Connor Shields out of the way as he ran on to the rebound and finished in off the post.

Power was involved in a flashpoint with Matt Penney moments before his red card when he pushed the left-back to the ground as he tried to retrieve the ball to restart play. John Beaton appeared to book the Motherwell left-back.

The Irish midfielder was on the end of Beaton’s red card after he caught McGinn with a strong and late challenge.

But Killie were back in the game within five minutes when McGinn headed Armstrong’s cross into his own net and Polworth soon stunned Fir Park when he fired into the top corner from 35 yards after getting the break of the ball.

Motherwell took time to recover from the shock and could not turn some late pressure into a clear-cut chance.

