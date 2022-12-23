John Lundstram’s first-half effort enough as Rangers edge Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

John Lundstram’s first-half effort enough as Rangers edge Ross County

By Press Association
December 23 2022, 9.55pm
Rangers’ John Lundstram (left) was on target against Ross County (Trevor Martin/PA)
Rangers’ John Lundstram (left) was on target against Ross County (Trevor Martin/PA)

John Lundstram’s first-half strike gave Rangers a slender 1-0 cinch Premiership win over Ross County but it was a far from sparkling performance from Michael Beale’s side.

After two exciting 3-2 comeback wins over Hibernian and Aberdeen respectively in Beale’s first two games as new Gers boss, it was a less eventful match in Dingwall.

Returning midfielder Lundstram scored what proved to be the winner in the 35th minute of a stodgy performance which made it three wins out of three for the former Rangers assistant coach, who will be pleased with the clean sheet if not the overall display.

Rangers moved back to within six points of leaders Celtic – who host St Johnstone on Saturday – but Beale will have been reminded that there is lots of work to be done with this Light Blues team if they are to stop their Old Firm rivals retaining the title.

With some players having to play through the pain barrier with injuries, Beale had said he would make five changes and in the event made four with goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, Ben Davies, Scott Arfield and Lundstram coming back in.

Number one goalkeeper Allan McGregor was missing altogether with illness while James Sands, Ryan Jack and Alfredo Morelos dropped to the bench.

County, with Connor Randall, captain Keith Watson and David Cancola back in the side – Jack Baldwin was suspended following his weekend red card against St Johnstone – worked hard to stifle the visitors from the start.

Rangers, with Lundstram initially dropping back between Connor Goldson and Davies to start attacking moves, took control of possession but struggled to penetrate.

Indeed, the first clear-cut chance of the game came for the home side in the 19th minute and they should have scored.

Jordan Tillson’s looping cross from the right to the back post found George Harmon but his header from four yards was blocked by the quick reactions of McLaughlin.

Moments later, the Ibrox defence was again breached and this time Owura Edwards sent a shot wide from a tight angle.

It was all a bit of a struggle for the Govan side before a moment of quality from Lundstram broke the deadlock.

Striker Fashion Sakala squared the ball to the midfielder who, from 20 yards, had time and space to send a well-struck left-footed drive low past County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.

Rangers were no more fluid or cohesive at the start of the second half although it took a good save from Laidlaw in the 54th minute to foil Sakala, who was set up by young full-back Adam Devine.

It was the last notable action from Sakala before he was replaced by Morelos, who soon had an effort on goal fly wide.

Jack and Rabbi Matondo took over from Arfield and Malik Tillman and Rangers continued to boss possession but the second goal did not appear imminent.

The visitors had the chance to settle it in added time only for Laidlaw to thwart Matondo in a one-on-one battle but the points remained Ibrox-bound.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented