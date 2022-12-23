Michael Beale delighted with clean sheet as Rangers edge Ross County win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Michael Beale delighted with clean sheet as Rangers edge Ross County win

By Press Association
December 23 2022, 10.54pm
Rangers boss Michael Beale was pleased with the clean sheet in the victory over Ross County (Trevor Martin/PA)
Rangers boss Michael Beale was pleased with the clean sheet in the victory over Ross County (Trevor Martin/PA)

Michael Beale highlighted the importance of keeping a clean sheet after Rangers’ slender 1-0 cinch Premiership win over Ross County.

After two exciting 3-2 comeback wins over Hibernian and Aberdeen in Beale’s first two games as new boss, it was a less eventful match in Dingwall but returning midfielder John Lundstram fired in what proved to be the winner from 20 yards in the 35th minute to make it three wins out of three.

Rangers moved back to within six points of leaders Celtic, who host St Johnstone on Saturday, and former Gers assistant coach Beale told Sky Sports Scotland: “It was comfortable for the most part. We kept (goalkeeper) Jon (McLaughlin) clean – he made one good save early in the game.

“I thought we were comfortable without being clinical, that is probably the nice way to put it.

“Look, we were tired. It is the end of a long week, two long travels and we’re just delighted to get down the road with three points. I think, importantly for the group, it is the clean sheet.

“I thought some of the domination in terms of having possession of the ball was quite good.

“I thought at times we didn’t recognise that we could run behind and that was an area we can improve.

“We got young Adam (Devine) into some fantastic positions, especially first half, and second half we have three or four moments when we are three on two or four on three and we just need to execute.

“The actual approach play to get there I was pleased with. We know we are a work in progress, we know that the most important thing is to keep winning and as we keep winning you will see players come back.

“I was delighted to have Connor (Goldson) and Ben (Davies) back tonight playing together and that leads to a clean sheet. That is a good sign moving forward.”

Beale returned to the performance of 19-year-old Devine, a right-back understudy to captain James Tavernier, who is playing left-back due to Borna Barisic still not back from World Cup duty with Croatia.

The former QPR boss said: “Nathan Patterson did exactly the same when James Tavernier got injured a couple of years back and look how well he has gone on to do now (at Everton).

“It is early days for Adam, but I don’t think he has looked fazed.

“I thought tonight in an attacking sense, first half he got into some really good areas but the young boy on the wing for them caused him one or two issues as well.

“I got into him a bit at half-time and I thought he had a really strong second half as well.

“You have got to remember that he is playing on the wrong side as well and he will jump up another 20 or 25 per cent when he is at right-back.

“So maybe our captain needs to look over his shoulder.”

County dropped into 11th place in the table and boss Malky Mackay told Sky Sports Scotland that he was, “desperately disappointed for the lads”.

He said: “We knew we had to take a forward step and have a go tonight, we didn’t want to sit in deep, so we didn’t.

“We were terrific in the first half, we had two great chances and they scored a good goal.

“I thought we were excellent. I was delighted with the effort and energy and it is just that little bit of clinical finishing.

“We are playing a good team, they have a good strike and score and we have the two and don’t.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented