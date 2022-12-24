Antonio Conte has full confidence in back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antonio Conte has full confidence in back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster

By Press Association
December 24 2022, 9.02am
Fraser Forster will make his first Premier League start for Tottenham at Brentford on Boxing Day (Steve Welsh/PA)
Fraser Forster will make his first Premier League start for Tottenham at Brentford on Boxing Day (Steve Welsh/PA)

Antonio Conte has full confidence in Tottenham back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster ahead of his league debut for the club at Brentford.

The Spurs boss confirmed on Friday that Hugo Lloris would only be on the bench for the Boxing Day clash after playing in the World Cup final last Sunday.

France and Tottenham captain Lloris will return to training on Saturday but Conte will give the experienced stopper some extra time off before throwing him back into Premier League action.

Summer signing Forster will, therefore, make his first league start for Spurs and his manager knows full well what to expect from the 34-year-old.

“About Fraser, we are talking about a reliable keeper, a good keeper,” Conte said.

“I remember when I was the coach of Juventus that he played with Celtic and he impressed me a lot during the game (in 2013). We played there in the last 16 against Celtic.

“We are talking about a really good professional player. He is reliable and I can count on him. Yeah, he is going to play against Brentford.”

Argentina v Croatia – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Semi Final – Lusail Stadium
Ivan Perisic is expected to feature for Tottenham against Brentford after playing for Croatia at the World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Spurs had 12 players in action in Qatar but not are all back at Hotspur Way, with Joe Rodon on a season-long loan at Rennes and Cristian Romero still away after helping Argentina win the World Cup.

Ivan Perisic, who played his part in Croatia finishing third at the tournament, was back in training on Friday and could feature at Brentford.

Conte added: “The players that played the final and third-fourth place game, Perisic, Hugo and Cuti (Cristian), only Ivan, who came back today and had a training session with us, is available for the game against Brentford.

“About Lloris, we want him to stay with us and want him also to stay on the bench against Brentford. As you know very well, it is important also after the World Cup to give a bit of rest to these players.

“About Cuti, he will be available for the next game against Aston Villa (on January 1), I hope so.”

Argentina v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Final – Lusail Stadium
Cristian Romero (left) has been celebrating Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Tottenham boss is dealing with contrasting emotions from his World Cup players, with Romero on a high after helping his nation end their 36-year wait for World Cup success.

Lloris, on the other hand, will be crestfallen at coming so close to winning back-to-back World Cup titles.

Conte experienced the same feeling in 1994 when he was part of Italy’s squad who lost on penalties to Brazil in the World Cup final in America.

“In one side, for sure, you can be disappointed but, in the other side, for the second time in a row, France reached the final of the World Cup. This is a big, big achievement,” the Italian said of his captain Lloris.

“This tournament is really difficult and Hugo won the World Cup. For sure, for him it was a great chance to win twice the World Cup and to do something extraordinary in your career, but at the same time about Hugo, he showed also in this World Cup that he is a fantastic goalkeeper.

Argentina v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Final – Lusail Stadium
Hugo Lloris missed out on winning back-to-back World Cup crowns with France (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He is the captain of France and I think this is a big achievement to reach the final. Then, when you play the final, you want to win but everybody that played at an important level won and lost finals.

“If I told you the number of finals I lost, we stay here one hour! You can win, you can lose but, I repeat, to reach the final was a big achievement for France.

“In one side, we are a bit disappointed for Hugo but we are also happy for Cuti because for him it was the first time to become World Cup champion.”

