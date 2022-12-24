Thomas Frank hoping for ‘more magic moments’ after signing new Brentford deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thomas Frank hoping for ‘more magic moments’ after signing new Brentford deal

By Press Association
December 24 2022, 10.02am Updated: December 24 2022, 3.56pm
Thomas Frank will remain Brentford boss through summer 2027 after signing a new deal (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Frank will remain Brentford boss through summer 2027 after signing a new deal (John Walton/PA)

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is hoping to create “more magic moments” after signing a new contract tying him to the club until the summer of 2027.

The 49-year-old Dane was appointed to the top job in 2018 and guided the club into the Premier League for the first time in their history in 2020/21, ultimately finishing 13th in their top-flight campaign.

Frank’s side currently sit 10th and will return to Premier League action against Spurs on Boxing Day bolstered by a 2-1 win over reigning champions Manchester City before the World Cup break.

“Being a head coach at a club is like a relationship; there are highs and lows,” said Frank.

“I have been here six years in total, which is a long time in modern football, and I’d like to say thank you to the fans for the support you give us – the players, the staff, everyone involved with the club.

“The warmth, support and kindness every time I meet a Bees fan has been amazing and it gives me extra energy to continue the work going forward.

“We attacked the Premier League in the first season and we’re attacking it in our second season. I’m looking forward to hopefully continuing our progress and creating more magic moments together.”

Frank first joined the Bees as assistant head coach in December 2016, and had already agreed to a new deal back in January that would have seen him remain at the club until 2025.

Frank first joined the Bees as assistant head coach in 2016
Frank first joined the Bees as assistant head coach in 2016 before his appointment to the top job in 2018 (John Walton/PA)

He is just the second man to lead Brentford in the top tier, and is tied with David Webb in third place for total wins as manager in club history (91).

Brentford, who have won four and drawn seven of their 15 league matches this season, are in a close battle for a top-10 finish and one of three sides on 19 points as the second half of the season kicks off.

They will first host Spurs on Monday before rounding out 2022 with a trip to West Ham.

Frank was pleased the World Cup break gave injured players more time to rehabilitate, including captain Pontus Jansson (hamstring) who will be available for selection for the first time since the Bees’ 0-0 draw with Bournemouth in early October.

Midfielder Christian Norgaard came back from an Achilles injury for the City victory and is expected to feature again after representing Denmark at the World Cup, while Aaron Hickey and Kristoffer Ajer remain out of the side but are close to returning.

Frank personally enjoyed the time off, telling a press conference: “It has been a privilege. I haven’t had that for six years, to have two weeks off.

“When you’re working in this relentless business, it’s nice to have the odd day off, so it was much appreciated.”

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson is set to make a return against Spurs
Brentford captain Pontus Jansson is set to make a return against Spurs (Richard Sellers/PA)

He was less certain about whether or not the winter World Cup break would be beneficial to his Bees as they look to take three points from fourth-placed Spurs, who he expects to have a strong number of Qatar returnees, including England captain Harry Kane, at their disposal.

“Yes and no,” he said of the break’s benefits. “We’d just beaten [Manchester] City so it might have been nice to come in and see all the boys bouncing off that energy and the confidence that something like that gives.

“The good news is that it was such a big thing to win and that will give us confidence going forward.”

