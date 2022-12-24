St Mirren edge past 10-man Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

St Mirren edge past 10-man Aberdeen

By Press Association
December 24 2022, 2.50pm
Mark O’Hara scored one of his two penalties (Steve Welsh/PA)
Mark O’Hara scored one of his two penalties (Steve Welsh/PA)

St Mirren compounded 10-man Aberdeen’s misery at the end of a tough week as the Saints won 3-1 at home despite missing two of their three penalties in the Scottish Premiership clash.

Jim Goodwin’s Dons, who had lost to Celtic and Rangers already this week, went ahead early on through Matty Kennedy before losing captain Anthony Stewart to a red card in the 35th minute.

That saw Saints awarded the first of their three penalties, with Mark O’Hara’s effort hitting a post but bouncing in via the back of goalkeeper Kelle Roos for an own goal.

O’Hara scored from the spot in the 53rd minute to give the home team the lead before Jonah Ayunga missed the chance to extend their lead from a third penalty.

Aberdeen sent Roos up for a late corner, but Saints countered and Greg Kiltie was able to roll the ball into an empty net from 30 yards.

Saint included Keanu Baccus, fresh from his World Cup exploits with Australia, in their line-up for their first game for six weeks.

Dons made one change from the team beaten by Rangers in midweek, Kennedy coming in for Jayden Richardson.

Kennedy came close to scoring when he struck the near post with a fierce shot but would not be denied in the ninth minute with a stunning long-range effort that found the top corner of the net.

Saints pushed for an equaliser and Baccus played in Curtis Main who saw his shot blocked and from the rebound Baccus’ effort was deflected for a corner.

Former St Mirren defender Hayden Coulson was next to threaten but his curling effort was comfortably gathered by goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

At the other end Ayunga took advantage of some slack Dons defending to create an opening only to then blaze his shot high over the bar.

The visitors, though, did not learn their lesson and Stewart was sent off for hauling down Ayunga on the edge of the area.

VAR had a look and confirmed it was a penalty and a red card. O’Hara’s kick hit the post only to hit Roos on the way back and rebound into the net.

The second half started with the home side awarded a second penalty. Roos and Ross McCrorie both hesitated as O’Hara knocked a ball into the box allowing Main to nick in.

The goalkeeper caught the striker as he went past and referee Nick Walsh again pointed to the spot. O’Hara went the same way with his strike but this time found the bottom corner to give Saints the lead.

Remarkably, the home team were awarded a third penalty not long afterwards. McCrorie brought down Ayunga and the striker elected to take the spot kick himself. His effort was weak, however, allowing Roos to make the save.

That gave Aberdeen a lifeline and they came close to drawing level when Ylber Ramadani’s shot struck the underside of the bar before Coulson somehow headed wide from a corner.

Saints were hanging on but Kiltie’s stoppage-time strike confirmed the victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match

Editor's Picks

Most Commented