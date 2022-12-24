Former Liverpool title-winning captain Gemma Bonner returning to Reds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Liverpool title-winning captain Gemma Bonner returning to Reds

By Press Association
December 24 2022, 3.02pm
Former Liverpool captain Gemma Bonner will return to the Reds in 2023 (Photo by LFC Foundation/Getty Images)
Former Liverpool captain Gemma Bonner will return to the Reds in 2023 (Photo by LFC Foundation/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool captain and Women’s Super League champion Gemma Bonner will return to the Reds for a second spell beginning January 1.

The 31-year-old defender led Liverpool to back-to-back WSL titles in 2013 and 2014 before leaving for Manchester City in 2018.

The festive timing of the club’s announcement is appropriate: Leeds-born Bonner, who joins from National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) side Racing Louisville, once wrote to Santa Claus to ask for a Liverpool kit for Christmas.

Bonner said: “It’s a pretty special moment for me. I still pinch myself when I’m coming into Anfield.

Gemma Bonner captained Chelsea to to WSL titles in her first six-year stint
Bonner captained Liverpool to two WSL titles (Nigel French/PA)

“I’m super excited to be back and I can’t wait to pull the shirt on again and get out there with the girls and get back playing for Liverpool.

“I was here for quite a while before and it was a hard decision to leave, but I think I always knew within myself that one day I would love to come back to Liverpool. Now the time feels right.

“One of the proudest things I’ve done is lifting those trophies, especially back-to-back.

“I have some incredible memories of my time here previously. Growing up as a Liverpool fan it probably means that little bit more. Seeing my shirt today with the name on the back again was almost a little emotional.”

The Reds were promoted back to the WSL earlier this year after a dominant performance in the Championship, shocking champions Chelsea with a win in their first home contest of the 2022/23 WSL campaign.

American striker Katie Stengel has enjoyed a prolific start to the ninth-placed side’s season with six goals, leaving her level with Chelsea’s Fran Kirby in third place in the competition.

“The team have started really well,” said Bonner. “They’ve got good foundations and are definitely building. Hopefully I can come in and contribute to the continued progression.”

Bonner’s 115 appearances over her previous six-year stint with Liverpool still remains the second-highest for the club over the professional era, behind only Ashley Hodson.

The signing will also reunite the centre-back with manager Matt Beard, who steered Liverpool from 2012-2015 and had spells at Boston Breakers, West Ham and Bristol before returning in 2021.

“It was too good an opportunity to pass up bringing Gemma back to the football club,” said Beard, who also managed Bonner at Chelsea before both joined Liverpool.

“We had a great working relationship before and she will bring leadership and experience to the team.

“She’s won everything in England with Liverpool and Man City and has now experienced America to broaden her horizons and open her eyes to different football cultures.

“It just feels like she’s coming home.”

