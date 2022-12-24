Dumbarton celebrate club milestone with comfortable win over East Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dumbarton celebrated their 150th anniversary with a routine 2-0 win over East Fife.

The Scottish League Two leaders eased to victory after goals from Gregor Buchanan and David Wilson left them four points clear of Stirling.

Defender Buchanan opened the scoring after 33 minutes, having hit the bar two minutes earlier.

Wilson doubled the leaders’ advantage seconds after the re-start, latching on to Ryan Wallace’s pass and finding the corner.