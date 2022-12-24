He was great – Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou hails two-goal Reo Hatate after win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

He was great – Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou hails two-goal Reo Hatate after win

By Press Association
December 24 2022, 4.00pm Updated: December 24 2022, 4.06pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was impressed by Reo Hatate in his side’s win over St Johnstone (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was impressed by Reo Hatate in his side’s win over St Johnstone (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hailed Reo Hatate’s adaptability after the midfielder scored two goals from the right-back position in the cinch Premiership leaders’ 4-1 win over St Johnstone.

With Anthony Ralston injured and Josip Juranovic on a post-World Cup break, the Japan international was asked to perform an unfamiliar role and came close to a hat-trick when he hit the outside of the post.

Postecoglou said: “He was great. I had to get creative. To be fair, if it didn’t work, it would have been (assistant) John Kennedy’s idea.

Celtic v St Johnstone – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Reo Hatate came close to scoring a hat-trick from full-back (Jane Barlow/PA)

“With the way we set up, you can disrupt the whole team and I thought the easiest thing for us was to put a player there who maybe wasn’t familiar with the position.

“Reo has played left-back earlier in his career, which I knew from Japan, but he’s not a full-back, that’s for sure.

“But I thought any frailties we may have had defensively he would give us plenty going the other way and make us even more dangerous.

“Credit to him, I thought even defensively he did a good job and kept his discipline and his position. As soon as I told him, he was all in.”

Kyogo Furuhashi also netted a double before Drey Wright pulled one back for the visitors.

Each side had VAR to thank for overturning offside decisions for a goal but the technology came back to bite Celtic in stoppage time when Kevin Clancy upgraded a yellow card to red for David Turnbull after the Hoops substitute caught Remi Matthews in the face with a high boot. The midfielder will now miss games against Hibernian and Rangers.

Celtic v St Johnstone – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
David Turnbull saw red late on (Jane Barlow/PA)

Postecoglou said: “The referee dealt with it, gave him a yellow card, but nowadays obviously there are other eyes on it.

“The keeper was getting treatment for how long? And then we wait until the keeper is up on his feet to go and check it. It just takes too long, there is no need.

“I’m disappointed for Bull because I don’t think there was any intent.”

Saints boss Callum Davidson admitted he may have played a part in the defeat after starting with Stevie May and Nicky Clark up front.

“We wanted to press them a bit higher,” Davidson said. “When we got it wrong it allowed them to play in pockets and slide passes in behind.

“So I take a little bit of responsibility for that but I thought we played some decent stuff. Then you find yourself 3-0 down and you just have to make sure it’s a respectable scoreline.

Celtic v St Johnstone – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson saw his side beaten 4-1 (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We changed the shape second half and the game sort of died down.”

After the game, Postecoglou threw his trademark jumper into the crowd during his customary walk around the pitch.

“There were a few with signs,” the Celtic manager said. “Obviously they want something from the players and the players had already gone past so I thought I would spread some goodwill and cheer with my jumper and tie.

“And I was stopping there because I wouldn’t have done anyone any favours after that.

“It’s an important time of the year. A lot of people in society have it tough at this time of the year but I’m sure our supporters, whatever troubles they may have, will be sitting around the Christmas table with smiles on their faces, and for us that’s really important.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match

Editor's Picks

Most Commented