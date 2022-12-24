Hibernian end losing streak in style with four-goal mauling of 10-man Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hibernian end losing streak in style with four-goal mauling of 10-man Livingston

By Press Association
December 24 2022, 4.28pm
Kyle Magennis scored twice for Hibs (Alan Rennie/PA)
Kyle Magennis scored twice for Hibs (Alan Rennie/PA)

Hibernian ended a run of seven defeats in eight cinch Premiership matches in style as they routed 10-man Livingston 4-0 in an action-packed match.

It was a first win in five games against Livi for the Easter Road side and eases pressure on manager Lee Johnson as well as boosting confidence ahead of the visit of champions Celtic on Wednesday.

In a remarkable first half, Livi had Jason Holt sent-off after just 15 minutes and Hibs scored three goals in just eight minutes.

Kevin Nisbet grabbed the breakthrough in the 33rd minute for his second goal in two games since returning from nine months out with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Just two minutes later, Chris Cadden doubled the home side’s advantage and in the 40th minute Kyle Magennis made it three against the depleted visitors.

Magennis added his second early in the second half and two remarkable penalty saves in quick succession from Hibs skipper David Marshall late on ensured the home side kept a clean sheet.

Hibs, who had lost four on the trot since beating St Mirren almost two months ago, could have been ahead after just 10 seconds, as the match started at a frenetic pace.

Elie Youan burst into the left side of the box but Nisbet was inches away from connecting with the winger’s low cross.

In the third minute, Nisbet raced onto a fantastic long ball from Ryan Porteous, who was fielded in an unorthodox midfield role.

But the Scotland striker appeared to be caught cold as he hit his shot too close to Livi goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov.

It was a ball over the top at the other end that almost brought an opener for Livi in the 12th minute.

Ayo Obileye’s long pass picked out the run of Bruce Anderson and the striker called, unsuccessfully, for a penalty after being crowded out by the Hibs defence.

Dylan Bahamboula then whistled a shot just past the upright and Konovalov beat away a Youan shot for Hibs as both teams went for the jugular.

Then, in the 15th minute, came the game’s decisive moment as Holt was shown a straight red card.

The midfielder lunged in to win a loose pass from Cristian Montano but his follow through took him into Nisbet and referee Craig Napier was backed by VAR in sending the former Hearts and Rangers player off.

Livingston, already without star striker Joel Nouble because of injury, replaced winger Bahamboula with defender Jackson Longridge but the dam burst in the 33rd minute.

Konovalov beat away a swerving free-kick from Porteous but Nisbet was on hand to lash the rebound in off the post.

Nisbet turned creator for the second goal in the 35th minute, winning the ball in midfield before feeding Cadden on the right and the full-back advanced before drilling a low shot into the far corner of the net.

Five minutes later, Hibs effectively sealed victory when Youan cut onto his right foot and swung in a cross from the left flank that Magennis nodded in from close range.

The pair combined again four minutes into the second half as Youan received the ball from a short corner and his cross was glanced into the net by Magennis.

Hibs dominated possession for the remainder of the game and Youan was denied twice by Konovalov before an incredible sequence saw Livi awarded two penalties two minutes apart from the 83rd minute.

First, Esmael Goncalves was tripped by fellow substitute Marijan Cabraja but saw his spot-kick repelled by Marshall, who blocked a follow-up effort before Joe Newell was adjudged to have handled.

Marshall then saved Jack Fitzwater’s penalty to deny Livi a consolation.

