Craig Gordon injury overshadows dramatic draw between Dundee United and Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Craig Gordon injury overshadows dramatic draw between Dundee United and Hearts

By Press Association
December 24 2022, 4.34pm
Craig Gordon suffered a serious injury (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Craig Gordon suffered a serious injury (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon suffered a horror leg injury as his side came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Dundee United in an action-packed Christmas Eve showdown at Tannadice.

The 39-year-old was carried off with his leg in a brace midway through the second half after a collision with United attacker Steven Fletcher, and subsequent pictures of the incident suggest the Scotland number one had done serious damage.

The Jambos – who secured a point through a stoppage-time penalty from Lawrence Shankland – also lost key centre-backs Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley to injury in a match that saw both sides have penalty awards overturned following VAR reviews.

Hearts started with the same team that beat Kilmarnock 3-1 in their first game back after the World Cup break.

There were three changes to the United side that started their last match against Aberdeen six weeks previously as Scott McMann, former Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum and Ian Harkes took over from Ross Graham, Craig Sibbald and Jamie McGrath.

Hearts were forced into an early change when Halkett – who has endured an injury-hit 2022 – fell awkwardly while shepherding the ball back to goalkeeper Gordon and had to go off. He was replaced by Australia defender Kye Rowles.

United made the breakthrough in the 20th minute when Fletcher’s half-volley from 20 yards out deflected off Rowles and beat Gordon at his right-hand post after the former Scotland striker had latched on to a ball over the top from Aziz Behich.

Josh Ginnelly almost found a response for Hearts in the 31st minute when he ran on to a lovely pass from Barrie McKay and burst into the United box but he curled his effort agonisingly over the bar.

The visitors lost a second centre-back to injury in the 38th minute when Kingsley clashed heads with Djoum while attacking a corner and was forced off, with Toby Sibbick coming on in his place.

But Hearts equalised in the 40th minute when Cammy Devlin won a tackle just outside the United box and prodded the ball through for Smith to slot past Mark Birighitti from 15 yards.

Hearts were awarded a penalty in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage-time when the ball struck Djoum’s hand as he slid in to challenge Devlin. However, referee Colin Steven was advised by VAR to review the incident and reversed his decision on the basis that it had struck the United midfielder’s supporting arm.

It proved a pivotal moment as United went ahead just two minutes after the restart when Dylan Levitt curled home a lovely finish from the edge of the box after being teed up by Glenn Middleton.

Fletcher looked all set to extend the hosts’ lead in the 58th minute when he headed Middleton’s cross towards goal but Gordon reacted superbly to tip it over the bar.

United were awarded a penalty in the 69th minute when Gordon clattered into Fletcher as he burst on to a Levitt pass. Once again, referee Steven overturned his initial decision after being instructed to review the video, but the bigger issue was the sight of the Hearts goalkeeper being carried off in clear distress.

Hearts kept going, however, and forced an equaliser deep into stoppage time when Shankland slotted home his 15th goal of the season from the penalty spot after he was deemed to have been tugged by United sub Graham.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match

Editor's Picks

Most Commented