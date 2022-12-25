Graham Potter has ‘fantastic support’ from owners as he aims to improve Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Potter has ‘fantastic support’ from owners as he aims to improve Chelsea

By Press Association
December 25 2022, 10.32pm Updated: December 26 2022, 10.10am
Graham Potter said he feels more support from Chelsea's owners than ever (Steve Paston/PA)
Graham Potter said he feels more support from Chelsea’s owners than ever (Steve Paston/PA)

Graham Potter admitted Chelsea’s poor run of form before the World Cup could have derailed his US holiday, but believes he has more support than ever from the club’s owners.

The Blues boss and wife Rachel escaped to the California coast during the Premier League break, the first time the pair had ever got away without their children.

Thousands of miles away from Stamford Bridge, Potter still found himself mulling over his eighth-placed side’s three straight losses before the World Cup kicked off in Qatar.

He said: “I would rather have gone on holiday with a couple of wins behind me, because I probably would have been better company for my poor wife. As it was, I’m staring into the Pacific Ocean, and she’s thinking about what a wonderful time we’re having, and I’m thinking about Chelsea Football Club.

Potter admitted he thought about Chelsea's form whilst on holiday with his wife
Potter admitted he thought about Chelsea’s poor recent form whilst on holiday with his wife (Mike Egerton/PA)

“But thankfully she’s been with me long enough to know that that’s how it is, and then you have to use the pain, the frustration, the disappointment of the last few weeks to say, OK, how can we go forward?

“And then, like anything, a bit of distance gives you that time, a bit of perspective, and then it’s about how you can start the process of integrating all the players back and taking the learning of that time and saying OK, we need to show some direction here.”

Chelsea have picked up just two points from their last five league games, but the 47-year-old former Brighton boss believes he still has the full backing of Todd Boehly and his ownership consortium, who took over the club for a reported £4.25bn in May.

Potter feels more supported by Todd Boehly and his ownership group than ever
Potter feels more supported by Todd Boehly and his ownership group than ever despite the Blues’ recent struggles (John Walton/PA)

Potter, who was appointed in September, said: “[I have] fantastic support. I’m really looking forward to the weeks and the months and the years ahead. We understand where we’re at at the moment and we understand the challenges ahead but that’s where we are in the journey at the moment.

“I’m even more confident, even more aware of the support I have now than I was three months ago when I took the job. So that tells you something. It’s a credit to them and their support and how they have communicated with me – it’s been fantastic. We all know the pressure and the demands at this club but we have also got enough people who can see the perspective and where we are at to be able to say, ‘this is where we are, how can we improve?’”

Chelsea return to action on Tuesday, hosting Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge before travelling to Nottingham Forest on January 1, with New Year’s Day also marking the opening of Potter’s first transfer window with the Blues.

He refused to entertain speculation that keeper Edouard Mendy had rejected a six-year offer over wages, insisting “I think that’s between [him] and the club, and he’s been absolutely top with us, with me.”

Potter will surely look back on the season so far as he considers any deals, but he emphasised the tumultuous first half – which saw two Chelsea matches postponed as a result of the Queen’s death, a winter World Cup, plus the parting of ways with his predecessor Thomas Tuchel – was an especially unusual period for assessing his side’s overall performance and potential.

He added: “What I would say is that historically the January window isn’t so straightforward to find solutions. From my perspective, there was an extreme period and I would not want to make too many drastic assessments based on that extreme period.

“I think the team, as I see it, has not functioned as maximally as I would like it to and I think it can do. The job of a head coach is to focus on the ones that are here and make them better. There is room for improvement there, for sure.”

