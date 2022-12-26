Football rumours: New Aston Villa boss to seek more firepower in transfer window

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Aston Villa’s new manager Unai Emery is reportedly setting the club up for a busy transfer season with the Daily Express saying he will use his Spanish connections as he seeks more firepower up front. According to the paper, Villa want 23-year-old Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix, who reportedly could leave the Spanish giants amid a poor relationship with boss Diego Simeone.

The same newspaper claims Emery is also targeting a marquee wide-forward, with France World Cup ace Marcus Thuram, 25, reportedly high up the list of potential targets.

France’s Marcus Thuram (Nick Potts/PA)

Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo writes that Liverpool have been tipped to target Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic. However, the paper adds that the 24-year-old will likely be signed on a loan deal rather than a permanent.

And the Daily Mail reports via Relevo that Tottenham have received interest in two of their fringe players ahead of next month’s transfer window, with midfielder Pape Sarr, 20, and winger Bryan Gil, 21, courting attention from LaLiga clubs.

Social media round-up

Brazil ‘send intermediary to meet with Jose Mourinho’ with Special One ‘not satisfied with Roma’s ambition’ https://t.co/chH35hsU2H — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 25, 2022

N'Golo Kante wanted by Al Nassr in ambitious free transfer as Saudi side also target Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/6XO3HN7Bg3 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 25, 2022

Players to watch

Uruguay’s Luis Suarez (Nick Potts/PA)

Luis Suarez: Cesar Luis Merlo reports via the Mail that the 35-year-old Uruguay striker is set to join Brazilian club Gremio on a two-year deal.

James Maddison: 90min reports that Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is not expecting the club to sell the 26-year-old England midfielder in the January transfer window.