Gary Rowett impressed with Millwall in win over Watford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Rowett believed a fast start proved the difference as his Millwall side defeated 10-man Watford 2-0 at Vicarage Road.

Andreas Voglsammer netted a 22nd-minute opener and Zian Flemming added a late second in an impressive Lions display.

An awful day for Watford was compounded with a sending off for Hassane Kamara and an injury to Joao Pedro.

While Rowett felt his team could have done better after the late second goal, he was otherwise pleased with the display.

He said: “Lots to be pleased about today, I don’t want the sending off to overshadow the fact I thought we were outstanding against the 11 men earlier on.

“Today we had to mix up the performance, and there were times we had to step up and press really well and aggressively.

“I was really impressed with the start of the game, especially as we haven’t played for a while. You always worry if you start a little bit sluggishly.

“We thoroughly deserved the goal. The red card looked clear to me, he struck Danny McNamara in the face, you can’t raise your hands.

“When we went two goals up they had two or three little opportunities and I was a little disappointed.”

Millwall dominated from the first whistle and were almost gifted a goal when Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann cleared to Tom Bradshaw, but he made amends immediately with a save from the follow-up shot.

The visitors took a deserved lead when Voglsammer netted his first goal for the club.

The 30-year-old picked up a lay-off from Bradshaw to fire low past Bachmann.

Watford looked out of sorts, and their day got worse with Pedro going off after 35 minutes and Kamara raising his hands to McNamara two minutes later.

Millwall made sure of the points seven minutes from time when Flemming delivered an inswinging free-kick into the net without a touch in the area.

It was no more than Millwall deserved and Watford head coach Slaven Bilic was at a loss to explain the lacklustre display from his side.

He said: “Very disappointed, it is very hard to explain this performance from us for part of the game.

“We had a great week of training, with intensity and everything. It was all good and positive.

“In the second half we tried to be solid and stay in the game, and to make a couple of chances.

“The sending off was fair, it was reckless and you can’t react like that.

“He was provoked, but footballers get provoked all the time. I told him at half-time it was unacceptable.

“Those things happen but if you do that then your chances of winning a game drop like crazy.”