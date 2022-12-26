Toby Mowbray heaps praise on Sunderland loan stars Amad Diallo and Ellis Simms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Toby Mowbray heaps praise on Sunderland loan stars Amad Diallo and Ellis Simms

By Press Association
December 26 2022, 3.57pm
Ellis Simms (second right) and Amad Diallo were singled out for praise by Tony Mowbray (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ellis Simms (second right) and Amad Diallo were singled out for praise by Tony Mowbray (Richard Sellers/PA)

Tony Mowbray praised his Premier League loan stars as they helped secure Sunderland’s 2-1 win over his former club Blackburn.

Amad Diallo, who is on a season-long loan from Manchester United, has been one of the Black Cats’ key performers for the last few weeks, and he impressed again in the number 10 role as his side claimed all three points at the Stadium of Light.

Ellis Simms, who joined Sunderland on a season-long switch from Everton in the summer, came off the bench to make a match-changing impact with 10 minutes remaining after Ross Stewart scored a goal at either end in the first half.

Simms received a square ball from Dan Ballard in the first minute of stoppage time before prodding home a clinical finish with the outside of his boot.

Mowbray said: “I think Everton are just happy Ellis is playing football. It’s like Amad and Manchester United, I think Everton are just happy Ellis is here and playing.

“If you look at what we did at Blackburn, we had Harvey Elliot, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tosin Adarabioyo, and we helped with their development. I think if clubs send young players on loan, they want to know that they’re playing football and improving.

“Amad didn’t play a lot of football at Rangers (on loan) last year, but now he’s one of our main players. I’ll be rotating him in and out as the games come thick and fast, but he’s playing and I’m sure Manchester United are happy with that.

“It’s the same with Ellis and Everton. It’s like they’re going to school really – you have to teach them about football and playing in all different kinds of games.”

Mowbray would have taken special satisfaction from Sunderland’s success against his old side, which he felt was fully deserved.

He said: “Ultimately, I think we deserved the victory against a very good side. We were fairly dominant in the first half but conceded from a set piece – they have four six foot three players in there and it’s always difficult.

“Someone told me that they hadn’t lost a game this season where they had conceded first, and so that tells you it is a great effort from us to get the winner.”

Promotion-chasing Blackburn have still not drawn a single game this season – a statistic their manager, Jon-Dahl Tomasson, attributes to the lack of experience within his squad.

Tomasson said: “We’re disappointed. We can’t concede that late. When you have a game that is that close, you have to make sure you get something and bring something back.

“We didn’t do that. We need to learn from those situations – to concede a goal that late in a very close game, it hurts.

“It was from a free-kick and we should have dealt with it better. We have an inexperienced squad, but we’re very disappointed. I don’t think it was a brilliant game, but we all know that with a very young squad and a very young side, you can be inconsistent.

“We have to look at the situation. We were not expected to go up or be favourites.

“We are working hard to try to improve and we want to go in the right direction to be a sustainable club over time. We have had some great wins and enjoyed them and overperformed sometimes, but we have underperformed sometimes too. That is because we are so young.

“Of course, it hurts. It’s very disappointing conceding a goal that late, it shouldn’t happen. But we have to be better in those situations.”

