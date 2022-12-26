Ten-man Blackpool claim point against fellow strugglers Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ten-man Blackpool claim point against fellow strugglers Hull

By Press Association
December 26 2022, 5.09pm
Sonny Carey netted for Blackpool in their draw at Hull (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sonny Carey netted for Blackpool in their draw at Hull (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ten-man Blackpool remain in the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone and without a win in seven games following the 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers Hull.

Sonny Carey put the visitors in a strong position when he capitalised upon poor defending after 28 minutes.

But the game pivoted around the dismissal of half-time substitute Jordan Thorniley, who was sent off just eight minutes after having replaced Luke Garbutt with a clear professional foul on Oscar Estupinan.

Hull have now not won at home since October 5 but secured a point their efforts deserved when Estupinan headed home Lewie Coyle’s deep cross from the right after 77 minutes.

In truth, though, this is a scoreline that does either side few favours.

As has been their wont on home soil, the Tigers looked neat and tidy from the outset – but lacked clout and conviction in the first half.

Jean Michael Seri and Ozan Tufan were by far the best players on the pitch before the restart, with neat interplay between the pair leading to a fine chance after 12 minutes.

Tufan was played in by Seri into a dangerous area on the left. The Turkey international cut the ball back to Alfie Jones, whose rather tame effort in front of goal was deflected for a corner.

But just when it looked like Hull had the momentum to kick on, Blackpool scored.

Goalkeeper Matt Ingram’s loose pass was charged down by Jake Beesley, who teed up Carey to do the rest.

Parity was, however, nearly restored moments later when Hull forward Estupinan was denied by a sharp finger-tip save from Dan Grimshaw.

The ball struck the crossbar, with defender Marvin Ekpiteta brilliantly heading clear the resulting skirmish from off the goalline.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior must surely have fancied his side’s chances of claiming at least a point when Thorniley was dismissed for an obvious sending-off offence when the defender was sluggish to react to a speculative long ball through the middle.

Estupinan was far quicker than Thorniley and was brought down on the edge of the box – with referee John Brooks left with no option but to show a red card.

Hull bossed the game from there on in but Blackpool still created two big chances to put clear water between the sides.

Ingram was alert to keep at bay Carey after 64 minutes, after which Hull substitute Coyle thwarted Beesley when he was about to pull the trigger.

But Blackpool, perhaps justifiably, became jaded and eventually wilted when Estupinan outmuscled Ekpiteta in a central position from just outside the six-yard box.

Manager Michael Appleton, perhaps surprisingly, continued to urge his players to press high for a winner and felt Blackpool should have been awarded a late penalty when Jerry Yates went down inside the box.

