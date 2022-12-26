Tranmere enjoy convincing Boxing Day victory over Doncaster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tranmere enjoyed a convincing 3-0 Boxing Day victory over Doncaster at Prenton Park.

The home side had the better of the first-half chances, with Tom Davies heading straight at Doncaster keeper Jonathan Mitchell and Josh Hawkes’ left-footed effort dropping harmlessly wide.

But it was Kane Hemmings who opened the scoring just before the break, tapping in from close range after some nice work by Josh Dacres-Cogley down the right.

Things got better for Tranmere after the interval when Kieron Morris doubled the lead in the 59th minute, firing into the net from the right side of the box.

And Tranmere extended their advantage in the 77th minute when substitute Paul Lewis headed home from close range after a right-wing centre from Dacres-Cogley.

Micky Mellon’s side did not let up and continued to go in search of more goals in the closing stages, with Morris coming the closest to making it four, firing just wide from 20 yards out as Tranmere tasted victory for the first time in over two months.