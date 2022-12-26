Danny Elliott stars as Gateshead boost their survival hopes with win at York

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gateshead boosted their Vanarama National League survival hopes with a 3-0 win over York at the LNER Community Stadium.

The visitors took an early lead in the eighth minute when Danny Elliott converted from the penalty spot after the forward had been brought down by Minstermen keeper Ethan Ross.

York pressed for an equaliser ahead of the break when Lenell John-Lewis forced a smart save from James Montgomery.

Elliott made it 2-0 from the penalty spot again in the 67th minute and defender Owen Bailey added a third from a corner as Gateshead moved up to within a point of Maidstone, and with matches in hand.