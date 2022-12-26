Chesterfield secure comeback win over struggling Scunthorpe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chesterfield came from behind to return to winning ways with a 2-1 win against struggling Scunthorpe.

A Joe Quigley brace helped the Spireites stay third in the National League table, while the Iron remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Liam Mandeville came close for Chesterfield in the early stages of the game with his low effort smashing off the post.

After threatening earlier in the game, Caolan Lavery made the breakthrough for Scunthorpe in the 34th minute after firing home into the bottom corner.

Their lead was short-lived, however, and Chesterfield levelled in the 41st minute when Quigley smashed the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Quigley doubled the lead four minutes after the break, getting on the end of a cross from Jeff King to tuck the ball home at the back post.

Armando Dobra nearly added another for the Spireites, but his shot smashed off the post.