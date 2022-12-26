Chesterfield secure comeback win over struggling Scunthorpe By Press Association December 26 2022, 5.17pm A Joe Quigley brace saw Chesterfield beat Scunthorpe 2-1 (Kieran Cleeves/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Chesterfield came from behind to return to winning ways with a 2-1 win against struggling Scunthorpe. A Joe Quigley brace helped the Spireites stay third in the National League table, while the Iron remain rooted to the foot of the table. Liam Mandeville came close for Chesterfield in the early stages of the game with his low effort smashing off the post. After threatening earlier in the game, Caolan Lavery made the breakthrough for Scunthorpe in the 34th minute after firing home into the bottom corner. Their lead was short-lived, however, and Chesterfield levelled in the 41st minute when Quigley smashed the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the area. Quigley doubled the lead four minutes after the break, getting on the end of a cross from Jeff King to tuck the ball home at the back post. Armando Dobra nearly added another for the Spireites, but his shot smashed off the post. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio… Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection Editor's Picks Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath darts hero rues ‘missed opportunity’ Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler 5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 3 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 4 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 5 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 6 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 7 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 8 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 9 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 10 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing