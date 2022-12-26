AFC Wimbledon and Newport share the points

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tempers flared at Plough Lane as AFC Wimbledon drew 1-1 with Newport in a tense Sky Bet League Two clash.

Ethan Chislett gave the Dons the lead with an incredible free-kick 10 minutes into the second half after Ayoub Assal drew a foul at full pace.

However, the game was turned on its head less than 10 minutes later when Wimbledon striker Kyle Hudlin was sent off for an off-the-ball headbutt on Aaron Lewis.

With the Dons still reeling, Nathan Moriah-Welsh broke clear and was brought down in the box by Huseyin Biler, with Offrande Zanzala making no mistake from the spot to level the scores.

The opening 45 minutes had been gritty with few chances for either side, but the game finally sparked into life when Lewis almost bundled in from close range, before Assal found himself clear on the counter.

Chislett’s sumptuous free-kick appeared to be guiding the Dons to victory, but down to 10 men, they were forced to take a point as their undefeated run continues to nine matches.