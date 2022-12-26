Nathan Ferguson scores twice as Wealdstone squeeze past Maidenhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nathan Ferguson struck a brace as Wealdstone beat Maidenhead 3-2 in their Vanarama National League match at Grosvenor Vale.

The Stones went ahead in the ninth minute when midfielder Ferguson fired his shot into the top corner and Olufela Olomola doubled the lead on the half-hour mark.

The Magpies reduced the deficit in the 35th minute through a header from Emile Acquah, who then equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Ferguson grabbed his second of the match just before the hour when finishing off a slick passing move to put Wealdstone back in front which proved enough for all three points.