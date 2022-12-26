Louis Dennis strike moves Bromley closer to play-off spots

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Louis Dennis scored the only goal of the game as Bromley beat fellow National League play-off chasers Southend 1-0.

The win moved the Ravens up to eighth, only outside the top seven on goal difference, while the Shrimpers remained sixth.

Callum Reynolds had a good chance for Bromley in the opening minutes but his low effort from a corner was saved by Blondy Nna Noukeu.

Reynolds came close again in the 22nd minute, but Nna Noukeu did well again to save at the near post before Adam Marriott’s header went wide.

Harry Cardwell then had a chance for Southend but his header went over the bar and goalkeeper Tom Smith made a good save to deny the forward again.

Bromley found the breakthrough five minutes into the second half when Dennis slotted into the bottom corner.

Cardwell nearly levelled for the Blues in the 77th minute when his header hit the crossbar.