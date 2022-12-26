Marvin Johnson nets winner as Sheffield Wednesday beat 10-man Fleetwood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to beat 10-man Fleetwood 2-1 and extend their unbeaten League One run to 11 games.

The hosts looked lively from the word go and had to wait less than 10 minutes for the opener.

They worked it left to right before the ball found its way to Shaun Rooney, who rifled an unstoppable effort past the helpless Cameron Dawson.

But it didn’t last long as George Byers, making his first appearance for almost two months, was in the right place to divert Marvin Johnson’s effort after 16 minutes.

The torrid wind played havoc with both teams’ ability to build up in the second half and perhaps understandably the crucial third goal came from a set-piece.

A corner was half-cleared to Johnson on the edge of the box and he teed it up before lashing home a fine effort with 17 minutes left.

Rooney then turned from hero to zero as he saw red after 83 minutes for a second yellow card before remonstrating with a host of players and staff prior to his exit down the tunnel.