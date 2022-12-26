Newcastle up to second after big win at Leicester as Southampton slip to bottom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Newcastle up to second after big win at Leicester as Southampton slip to bottom

By Press Association
December 26 2022, 5.33pm
Newcastle players celebrate after scoring at Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newcastle players celebrate after scoring at Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

Miguel Almiron scored again to help Newcastle thump Leicester 3-0 on Boxing Day and move up to second in the Premier League.

Almiron took his tally for the campaign to nine goals with a smart finish in the seventh minute to add to Chris Wood’s early penalty at the King Power Stadium.

Joelinton headed home a third midway through the first half and Eddie Howe’s side produced a professional display after the break to keep a fourth clean sheet in a row.

Victory for Newcastle moves them above Manchester City, who visit Leeds on Wednesday.

Harry Kane marked his return to action with a goal but Tottenham had to settle for a point at Brentford after another fightback to draw 2-2.

Kane suffered penalty heartbreak in Qatar a fortnight ago when he missed a spot-kick late on in England’s quarter-final defeat to France at the World Cup.

Antonio Conte started the Spurs forward from the off in west London but saw Brentford dominate the opening exchanges with Vitaly Janelt tapping home from close range in the 15th minute.

Ivan Toney doubled the hosts’ lead early in the second half, poking home after a corner, but Kane started the comeback with an excellent header before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg levelled with a smart finish and Tottenham were denied a winner when Kane’s late header hit the crossbar.

Aleksandar Mitrovic starred to help Fulham inflict Boxing Day pain on nine-man Crystal Palace.

Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins saw red for Patrick Vieira’s team either side of half time with Bobby Decordova-Reid’s 31st-minute header opening the scoring at Selhurst Park.

Tim Ream wrapped up the win with a second after referee Andrew Madley decided against changing his decision having reviewed the goal with the use of the VAR pitchside monitor.

Man-of-the-match Mitrovic, creator of the first two goals, got on the scoresheet himself late on with a close-range header.

Brighton bounced back from their shock Carabao Cup loss to Charlton with a 3-1 win at Southampton.

Southampton v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – St. Mary’s Stadium
Adam Lallana did not celebrate his goal in Brighton’s 3-1 win at former club Southampton (Adam Davy/PA)

Adam Lallana came back to haunt his old club with the opener at St Mary’s after heading in Solly March’s cross with 14 minutes on the clock.

Romain Perraud put through his own net with a miscued clearance later in the half and March hit a superb long-range effort to wrap up the points.

James Ward-Prowse grabbed a late consolation for Southampton, who are now bottom of the Premier League, after he headed home the rebound of his saved penalty.

Rayan Ait-Nouri hit a 95th-minute winner at Everton to help Julen Lopetegui taste success in his first Premier League match in charge of Wolves.

Yerry Mina headed the hosts in front but Daniel Podence slotted home the leveller in the 22nd minute.

The spoils looked set to be shared at Goodison Park but Everton were hit on the counter-attack, with Adama Traore breaking forward and finding Ait-Nouri who fired home to spark jubilant celebrations in the away end.

Wolves moved off the bottom of the table with their 2-1 win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented