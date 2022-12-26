Colchester grab crucial victory at Gillingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Junior Tchamadeu’s well-taken strike secured Colchester a vital 1-0 win at fellow strugglers Gillingham following a hard-fought battle at Priestfield Stadium.

Gillingham had a 19th-minute penalty appeal rejected when Hakeeb Adelakun tumbled under Al-Amin Kazeem’s challenge in the area while Samson Tovide fired over from three yards at the other end a couple of minutes later.

Colchester grabbed their 26th-minute winner through Tchamadeu, who slotted in coolly at the far post after Tovide had raced towards goal and fired a low delivery across the area.

Tempers flared just before the break when Tovide and Gillingham defender Max Ehmer clashed, resulting in a melee involving players and coaching staff from both sides and the two aforementioned players being booked.

Colchester came close to doubling their lead just before the hour when Noah Chilvers advanced towards goal and fired in a fierce shot that goalkeeper Jake Turner pushed away.

Gillingham pressed for an equaliser and Elkan Baggott’s header flashed wide late on, but Colchester claimed a vital first away league win of the season.