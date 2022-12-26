Manny Monthe scores late winner as Walsall beat Swindon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Walsall extended their unbeaten run to nine matches as Manny Monthe’s stoppage-time winner earned them a 2-1 triumph at Swindon.

Walsall had the first real shot of a game lacking quality at both ends in the first half, as a free-kick from deep bounced off the chest of Louis Reed to the feet of Danny Johnson, but he blazed the chance well over.

Swindon took the lead in the 33rd minute as Ronan Darcy found an unmarked Ellis Iandolo in the middle, Owen Evans could only parry his first effort back to him and on the stretch Iandolo diverted the rebound home.

Walsall hit back right before half-time as a corner came back to Tom Knowles and he came inside and had his shot deflected off Remeao Hutton and into the far corner of the net.

The winner came in stoppage time as a corner looked to be dealt with, but dropped to Monthe in front of the keeper and he poked home to seal the three points.